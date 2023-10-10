Nigerian billionaire and politician Ned Nwoko has set tongues wagging online with his endearing birthday quote celebrating his wife

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels turned 23 and has been trending online as she adds a new year

The movie star's husband, Ned Nwoko, left many gushing with his birthday message shared online to celebrate his wife

Famous Nigerian billionaire and a federal legislator, Ned Nwoko has again shown his altruistic, loving and romantic nature with a sweet message he shared online to celebrate his fifth wife, Regina Daniels, as she turns a new age.

Ned Nwoko, in his birthday post celebrating his wife, described her as a truly fantastic woman whose selfless love and support have done nothing but enrich his life and that of everyone around her.

Ned Nwoko shares stunning photos of Regina Daniels to celebrate her 23rd birthday. Photo credit: @princenednwoko/@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The politician noted that Regina's growth over the last few years is truly inspiring.

Your maturity and dedication are truly admirable - Ned showers Regina with praises

In another excerpt from Ned's post, he described his wife's maturity as truly admirable. The couple who tied the knot in 2019 have two lovely boys together.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Read Ned Nwoko's love note to his wife on her 23rd birthday below:

"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife! Your selfless support and love have enriched our lives. Your maturity and dedication to family are truly admirable. Your growth in life endeavors is an inspiration to us all. I cherish every moment with you my dear wife, and today, on your special day, we celebrate you and the wonderful person you are."

See the Ned Nwoko's post below:

Netizens react to Ned Nwoko's post celebrating Regina Daniels' birthday

See some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng from Ned Nwoko's post as he celebrates his wife's birthday:

@prankhottiee:

"Happy birthday to your most beautiful wife."

@kingjerryamilo_:

"Happy birthday to your lovely wife Hon. more greater years ahead."

@pinkyivaz:

"So you stopped calling her baby. Another wife loading, right?"

@ivy_ivy_ify:

"Happy birthday Gina, but you scripted the write-up well."

@barbarastar_gurl:

"Happy birthday mama❤️."

@joyjoy9631:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful wifey❤️."

@prince_aideyanarchie:

"Many more years of greatness Mrs. Regina Nwoko..."

@amyanky9:

"Billionaire's birthday wishes is always very simple...all this fake marriages will write 10 pages yet no point ...hbd gina."

@lisajennifer4116:

"Happy birthday to the senators wife."

@michelleogban:

"Happy birthday to our beautiful Queen Regina."

@regina_padiki_k:

"Happy blessed birthday name live long and prosper."

@iam_shantal__19:

"❤️I need a husband like Nwoko any one so adorable ."

Ned Nwoko’s caption on Regina Daniels' page stirs reaction

Legit.ng recalls reporting a comment shared on Regina Daniel's IG page by her husband after she posted some raunchy images.

The Nollywood movie star who recently launched her fashion line got people talking with some images on her page, and she revealed that her husband, Ned Nwoko, was the one who captured them.

She also shared that Ned was the one who drafted the caption for her to use on the trending post.

Source: Legit.ng