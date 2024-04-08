Fast-rising Nigerian international singer Rema trended on social media after he dismissed fun seekers at J Cole's Dreamville Festival

The yearly event took place at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park, North Carolina, headlined by a couple of international artists

But when it got to the Mavin star's turn to perform, his deliveries were badly altered by the sound equipment

Nigerian Afrobeats star Divine Ikubor, best known as Rema, was one of the performers of J Cole's 2024 Dreamville Festival, alongside other international artists like SZA, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, and J Cole himself.

The yearly event held at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park, North Carolina, on April 6 and 7, saw thousands of music fans from around the country.

Rema came on stage to perform on the second day and kicked off with his hit single 'Calm Down' when the sound equipment began to experience delayed feedback, disrupting his performance.

Rema, apparently enraged, abruptly halted his act before confronting those in control of the sound.

"There's too many sound issues and it's messing up my performance. I'm seriously not feeling this shitt. This is too messed up. I am representing Africa this is too messed up. The sound cannot be perfect for every artist that gets on this stage and Africa is in the house and you're messing shitt up," he directed at the organizers.

He, however, continued his singing, but the erratic disruption didn't stop, so the Mavin signee halted his performance when he said:

"Too many sound issues, my people, I love you all my people," and walked off the stage.

Legit.ng also reported that in 2023, Rema stormed off a stage in Atlanta due to the poor quality of the venue, which he believed was below what his fans deserved.

Reactions trail Rema's performance at Dreamville

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

beegjunior:

"He even addressed them and walk off the stage, Rema is one of the most intelligent young artist take it or leave it."

oluclassic_official:

"He did the right thing! We need to let the westerners know that we hold ourselves of high importance too and won’t settle for less.

"Rema is a big artist and good sound matters to the projection of his stage performance. I watched the festival from the beginning to the last song that Jcole performed and the sound wasn’t too great. Central C had to switch mic with Cole at some point. Technical issues happens like that sometimes. I mean it wasn’t like that last year when Burna performed."

dukeof_sjw:

"God protect the young king. Love this and this is not Ego. You must tell people how to treat you or they mess you up for real."

creative_justice0:

"He did the right thing there. No musician wants to be struggling with bad sounds on stage please. It’s draining."

iamdavidpeter:

"@heisrema .. you did the right thing by walking off the stage as a musician it’s messed up when the sounds is not right … here is my candid advice. Please get your our sound team both for the stage and front of house ( stage and FOH ) Engineers.. and let them mount your stuffs everywhere in the world. Let’s show the world that we are not joking with our crafts …one love bro."

Rema abandons ladies fighting at his show after trying and failing to separate them

Popular Nigerian singer, Rema, amused many fans over how he handled some ladies fighting at his show.

In a viral video making the rounds online, the music star stopped his performance halfway to attend to the ladies fighting. Rema appealed to both ladies to settle their differences, but they ignored his pleas.

Rema appealed to both ladies to settle their differences, but they ignored his pleas.

