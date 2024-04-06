A Nigerian lady's body transformation after a few years has caused a serious buzz on social media

The lady took part in a trending challenge that required netizens to post their throwback and current photos

Social media users reacted massively to the video, with many questioning the epic growth she witnessed

A Nigerian lady's epic growth in a few years has left netizens wondering how she achieved such a change.

A video showed how the lady moved from a slender-looking lady to a plus-sized woman with an ample bosom.

Lady shows off her body transformation Photo credit: @bebetemmy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady's body transformation goes viral

The lady, identified as @bebetemmy on TikTok, took part in a challenge on the platform that required netizens to post how their bodies transformed in a few years.

Temmy shared some throwback photos of herself alongside current ones, which showcased her growth over the years.

In the throwback photos, she dressed decently like a 'Sunday school teacher,' and her body size was moderate.

However, the current photos showed how her body witnessed an epic transformation, with her bosom looking so full.

According to the lady, she experienced a transformation after she overcame 'brokeness' and started seeing enough money.

Reactions as lady flaunts transformation

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the TikTok video.

@IT FITS BY FAY said:

"If you shouted Ahhhh, gather for attendance."

@Efresh bobo reacted:

"Every Esther dey establish but this Estherboost."

@kathybilly1 wrote:

"If you shouted ehhh after seeing the establishment gather here."

@wezxy said:

"After seeing Establish who run to the comment section let's gather here."

@Queenesther2 said:

"Na lie, no be you be dat, even me wey my name be Esther never establish reach."

@Boi_Alone reacted:

"Omo e pain me say person no fit use voice note comment sha I wan shout."

@Precious Ruby added:

"Is this real or my eye dey pain me, ahhhh."

Watch the video below:

