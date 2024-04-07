Singer Olawale Ashimi has revealed that he is the only child of his parents and it makes him work harder because he is grown

In a chat with content creator Isbae U, he noted that his parents do not follow him to shows and he is the one who provides for them

Some social media users stated that the Ara crooner was trying to shade his colleagues Davido and Burna Boy

Popular Nigerian singer Olawale Ashimi, aka Brymo, has revealed that being the only child of his parents means he is the one hustling for them while they are at home.

Brymo rocks different dark attire. Image credit: @bryolawale

Source: Instagram

In a chat with content creator Isbae U on his show On Curiosity Made Me Ask, he said that his parents do not follow him to shows and they do not have private jets that he could pose in. Also, he noted that they do not lend him money.

Some people read Brymo's comments as an attack on his colleagues - Burna Boy, whose mother Bose Ogulu, follows him to shows as his manager, and Davido whose father owns private jets that he also uses.

Recall that the Ara crooner has been involved in some controversies, one of them was when he described President Bola Tinubu as a 'city boy', and this unsettled some netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

While speaking about his relationship with the politician, Brymo said he loves Tinubu and he has met him.

See the video of Brymo speaking about his parents and other issues below:

Reactions to Brymo's statement

Check out the reactions to Brymo's comments below:

@akoredethegoat:

"Why do people have problems with rich kids?"

@funatmosphere_:

"Sorry, my bro, your papa no fit borrow you wetin him no get."

@davidmogul:

"Can't be throwing shade at people for having their parents in their lives. That's some dysfunctional way of thinking."

@zaddysokoh:

"DJ Cuppy is also a rich kid, Davido is just a natural born hustler and greatly talented, even if you take away his silver spoon he would have created one for himself."

@africanflamingo_:

"He’s whole countenance is full of yamayama and h8te. Who hurt him?"

@emma_ehis1:

"Shame, Nigerian celebrities are jealous of OBO for real."

@ceajai007:

"Hate him, love him, but you can't have Brymos music, it's evergreen, na just the personality we dey debate on."

@massive.graphicz

"Na you no get supportive parents."

@samsonironside:

"Bitterness, envy, jealousy, that is you right there."

@tzarmilli:

"If your papa get a private jet you go use am. Nigerians dey always get some kind hate for rich kids."

Brymo begs for forgiveness

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brymo has come out again to apologise to the Igbos after a comment he made sparked public outrage and even got him petitioned.

Brymo who had been constantly criticized, bashed, and tagged as a bigot seemed to have finally cracked as he apologized for a second time for his controversial comment.

In a video clip earlier, he took it a nudge further as he took to Twitter to share another heartfelt apology to all Ndi Igbos in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng