Months after Brymo declared support for Bola Tinubu on social media, he has now met the APC presidential candidate and his running mate Kashim Shettima

The picture which surfaced on social media showed the Nigerian singer beside the politicians, and it comes days after he met Tinubu’s son, Seyi

The photo has stirred reactions on social media as some netizens suggested the APC is going for Brymo after they failed with Portable in Osun

Days after Brymo met with Bola Tinubu’s son Seyi, the talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, has now met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and his running mate Kazim Shettima.

In one of the pictures, Brymo, who was dressed in a black outfit, was seen standing beside the politicians.

Photo of Brymo, Tinubu, Shettima. Credit: @dolusegun

Source: Instagram

In another photo, he seemed to be having a discussion with Tinubu and Shettima, who were seated.

The photos have sparked reactions online. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions on Twitter. See them below:

Zikob5:

"LoL Dem don try portable, e no work. Now they switch to brymo ."

serubawon:

"Awwwww, I love brymos music soo much but he Dey on his own with this one o."

spikesleek:

"He went there for his appearance fee simple as ABCD if you have means of collecting your agbado u no go collect?"

alagakemi:

"Brymo has been a fan for long, not today. He was the one that coined the name "City Boy" for BAT."

beenpaidry:

"Omo the guy get mind ooh abi he smoke arizona how he take put hand for pocket dey follow president talk."

naffyxx:

"Correct boy meeting with the city boy."

Brymo meets Seyi Tinubu months after declaring support for Tinubu

It appears talented Nigerian singer Brymo is officially BATified as he met Seyi Tinubu, the son of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Seyi shared pictures from their meeting via his social media timeline, adding that it was a pleasure to finally meet the singer.

In his words:

"Had a great meeting with @brymolawale earlier today. #CityBoy it was a pleasure meeting him."

The photos stirred reactions on social media, as some fans and followers of Seyi applauded his meeting the talented singer and songwriter.

Source: Legit.ng