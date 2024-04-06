Actress Laide Bakare has opened up on the challenges she faces for being famous and how she addresses it

She also said that some people who come to her may not have genuine reasons except for what they can benefit from her

Speaking on her most challenging roles, she said she does not find it cool playing romantic roles

Popular Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has said that she finds it challenging to find true love because some people who come to her are attracted to her fame.

Laide Bakare slays in colourful outfits. Image credit: @laidebakare

Source: Instagram

In an interview with The Punch, she added that she handles the challenges at this stage in her career by employing patience to eliminate toxicity from her life.

In her words:

"As an actress, producer, and director, my primary challenge includes navigating relationships and finding true love. Sometimes, people are attracted to my status and my profession, rather than the essence of who I am. Distinguishing genuine connections from those based on fame is often a delicate task."

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The role interpreter also said that playing romantic roles is quite challenging for her, especially when it involves kissing and touching. She said:

"Portraying romantic roles, especially scenes that involve kissing and touching, pose unique challenges. Navigating the authenticity required for such moments, while maintaining professionalism, can be intricate. Balancing the demands of the script with personal comfort adds complexity to those roles, requiring a nuanced approach to ensure a convincing, yet respectable performance."

Furthermore, the mother of three spoke about the highlights of her career, noting that her first role was major for her which she still remembers. She said:

"The best part of my career started with my first big role, bringing me fame and recognition at the Thema Awards in 1999. Winning the award for Best Up-and-Coming Actress at that time was a game-changer. My name has been relevant in the industry ever since."

Outrage over Laide Bakare’s outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Laide eventually had her much-talked-about book launch which took place over the weekend at Lagos Island.

Videos of the actress' dress at the event surfaced online afterward and her fans were not happy with it.

In the video, she wore a cream jumpsuit and an orange long jacket while in another video, she wore a knee-length blue gown.

Source: Legit.ng