Actress Laide Bakare has revealed the price of the human hair she adorned to her book lunch recently

While displaying her book online, she noted that people were not talking about how expensive fashion items had become

Many social media users felt the price of her hair was outrageous, noting that no one even noticed it

Famous Nollywood actress Laide Bakare surprised many people after she disclosed that her human hair cost N1.8 million.

Laide Bakare shows off the price of her expensive hairstyle.

Source: Instagram

She rocked the expensive lace frontal wig to launch her book Becoming Laide Bakare, Make Millions In 6 Months.

As she flaunted her book to her audience, she noted that 100% human hair was now very expensive, and people were not talking about it.

Her statement did not go down well with some people who felt her hair wasn't worth the price she was calling. They also made unpalatable comments about her dress sense and intellectual capability.

She captioned her photos on her Instagram page:

"But wait o. Why are you people not talking about my 100 percent human hair worth nothing less than 1.8 million. Really? E da o."

Check out Laide Bakare's hairstyle in the slides below:

Reactions trail Laide's N1.8m hair

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions to Laide's claim about her expensive hair below:

@im_ayowumi_:

"We didn’t even notice your hair."

@cuisinebyhg:

"It hurts to see lots of women in this comment section bashing this woman. It’s so sad."

@tiernyolalere:

"Please sack your hair dresser and stylist because this cruise ehn all of us gather dey there."

@__tewrah:

"1.8M? On top head wey no correct to dress well and look good?"

@cynthia__genny:

"Omooooo…. Your glam team did you dirty, especially the tailor & the photographer. No forgive them o."

@rennyke_10:

"Are you sure you wrote this book ma? Women hair bawo, human hair ma’am."

@pwety_charis:

"It’s so sad to see bullies everywhere, what’s exactly the trolling for? Chai! nawa o."

@babyblogger__:

"You need a good stylist. Go and learn from Mercy aigbe, Iyawo Ojo and all.....dress to look classic."

@dazzy_angel_:

"Women hair? Na wetin we go read inside the book be this? Tor."

Outrage over Laide Bakare’s outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Laide eventually had her much-talked-about book launch, which took place over the weekend in Lagos.

Videos of the actress' dress to the event surfaced online afterwards, and her fans were not happy with it.

In the video, she wore a cream jumpsuit and a long orange jacket, while in another video, she wore a knee-length blue gown.

