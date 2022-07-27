Nigerian music star Olamide recently shared some cute videos of his 1st son Milliano as they had a father and son moment

The video showed Milliano throwing a ball at a long distance into a basket as his singer father expresses shock at his son’s ability

The video has left many stunned as to how fast the young lad has grown, with many sharing funny reactions

Veteran singer and YBNL label boss Olamide, also known as Baddo, gave fans a view of some of the abilities of his first son Maximilian Boluwatife Adedeji better known as Milliano.

This comes as Olamide shared cute videos of him and the son bonding. But, the proud dad couldn’t hide his shock when his son threw a ball from a long-distance into basketball.

See the videos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Olamide is known to keep much of his personal life, including his family, away from social media, which made many of his fans express shock after seeing the video of Milliano playing, as some said he;’s all grown now.

Milliano was born on January 30, 2015, and he clocked 7 years old in 2022.

Fans gush over video of Olamide’s son

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

do2dtun:

"Lebron Baddo jnr….. loading… ."

mayriham_mimi:

"Just be feeding us today ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️..love me some active olamide."

ayblackk:

"be like say na olamide's pikin dey post this things ."

__ayo___mikun__:

"This guy don grow o ❤️."

lekinsonybnl3:

"Baba mili miliano ybnl for life we go meet for ikeja on Thursday ❤️."

thatgbengaguy:

"Hey, Miliano rora, mo da eh mon daada. Cause you dey para pass your daddy ❤️❤️."

larrypluto:

"No be yesterday Dem do em naming wey fashola come omo time no fly again o, time dey NEXT.."

Olamide reacts to netizens linking him to Portable's behaviour

Popular ace Nigerian singer Olamide seems to have had enough with the constant linking of him to the controversial singer Portable.

The notoriously loose-mouthed singer had talked his way into trouble on Monday, July 18, when he took to his Instagram page to claim he was the founder of the vicious cult group "1 million boys".

Soon after he made the statement, the Lagos state commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi ordered a probe into the declaration.

Source: Legit.ng