A video of Nollywood actress Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha, Omoni Oboli, and Ufuoma McDermott doing the trending TikTok dance challenge stirs emotions

In the viral clip, the Nollywood stars were seen doing the viral South African dance steps but were way off how it should be done

Omoni Oboli's dance steps were one of the ones that caught people's attention as she was seen doing something reminiscent of an indigenous Nigerian move

Nollywood superstar actresses Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha, Omoni Oboli, and Ufuoma McDermott recently sparked massive reactions on social media after a video of them jumping on a popular Twitter challenge went viral.

In the trending clip, the actresses were seen doing the viral South African dance, Tshwala Bam.

A clip of Uche Jombo, Ufuoma McDermott, Chioma Akpotha, and Omoni Oboli doing a viral TikTok dance challenge stirs emotions online. Photo credit: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

The video got people talking online as fans couldn't help but notice that none of the actresses did their moves correctly.

However, the dance move of one of the actresses stirred the most attention online.

See the video of the actress doing the Tshwala Bam dance below:

Netizens react to Omoni Oboli's funny moves

Nollywood filmmaker Omoni Oboli stirred the most reaction online among the four actresses who were involved in the viral dance challenge.

Netizens couldn't help but note that whatever she was doing in the trending video was nothing close to Tshwala Bam; instead, it was reminiscent of an indigenous Urhobo dance move.

Unlike Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo got some applause for her moves, as did Ufuoma McDermott and Chioma Akpotha.

The video of the Nollywood ladies doing the viral dance step came days after they were together on the streets in London pricing groundnuts.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when all four actress went a girls trip to Dubai some years back and how they constantly entertained their followers on social media with their activities.

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@chiomakpotha:

"We already know the pepeye in the group."

@omonioboli:

"Pls if you are in the same WhatsApp group, let me see your hands up."

@apeke_gold:

"Na only this step dy Oboli leg.. you carry am come Amapiano beat again .... I Love you."

@ufuomamcdermott:

"I know these girls! They used to dance with @kaffydance."

@0latomiwa:

"@omonioboli, please return to base now! I repeat abort mission."

@redvigor:

"@omonioboli mama be practicing how to be a dope as granny but it's not time yet now cos mama what dance is that really??????"

@lindaosifo:

"Sorry aunty @omonioboli is that not Urhobo dance?"

@simiesiri:

"This is the remix to the dance step we didn’t know we needed."

Chioma Akpotha attacked at polling unit

Legit.ng had reported that Akpotha cried out during the last general election after she was attacked at her polling unit.

According to her, immediately she arrived at the place, she was beaten. She was lucky to escape unhurt.

However, her car was damaged by thugs who did the evil act with broken bottles and knives.

Source: Legit.ng