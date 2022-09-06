Nollywood’s ‘fantastic four’ Chioma Akpotha, Uche Jombo, Omoni Oboli and Ufuoma McDermott are serving up some nice travel content for fans online

The movie stars are all in Dubai at the moment for a new movie project and they have been sharing fun videos on Instagram

One video captured the ladies trying to come together for a group photo as many fans gushed over them

Popular movie stars Omoni Oboli, Chioma Akpotha, Uche Jombo, and Ufuoma McDermott have jetted out of the country for another movie project.

The actresses who are often referred to as Nollywood’s ‘fantastic four’ are currently in Dubai, and they seem to be having a great time.

Chioma Akpotha, Uche Jombo, Omoni Oboli and Ufuoma McDermott storm Dubai. Photo: @chiomakpotha

Source: Instagram

“We had such an interesting trip the last time and I know this one is going to be AMAZEBALLS!. We are cooking up something really nice this time… any guesses ?” Akpotha captioned a video post showing her time at the airport and on the plane.

See below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A different video shared by the Omo Ghetto star captured her alongside colleagues as they were all beautifully glammed up and trying to get a nice group photo.

See below:

The ladies were spotted in robes as they treated themselves to a glass of drink in another video post shared on IG.

Watch below:

Social media users react

therayztv said:

"Una de give me joy biko … who says Ladies cannot win together without h competitions and snitching on each other. I love what I see ❤️."

signora_mary said:

"The complete squad I want sisterhood like this."

yhudified said:

"You women are so beautiful."

4everammie said:

"Friends that slay together stays together."

barthzruth said:

"I can’t stop watching this video ."

awwganics said:

"No be beans at all…."

Chioma Akpotha shares fun dance video with her friends

Legit.ng previously reported that Chioma Akpotha got people gushing when she shared a video with three of her colleagues on Instagram.

Ufuoma McDermott, Omoni Oboli and Uche Jombo were featured in the dance video that had the actresses having the fun of their lives.

Chioma promised a repeat of the lovely video, which will see some fans featured on it.

Source: Legit.ng