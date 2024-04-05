A video of Nigerian singer Naira Marley airing his thoughts about the trending DNA conversation surrounding Mohbad's wife leaks online

In the viral clip, Naira Marley was seen singing while querying who is the father of the child

The video from Naira Marley is coming hours after Mohbad's wife and her sister got into an altercation online over the singer's father's insistence on a DNA test for Liam

Embattled Nigerian singer Afeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, seems to be gradually finding his voice after months of going lowkey over the death of his former signee, Mohbad.

A recent video of Naira Marley airing his thoughts about the trending DNA conversation surrounding Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, and the singer's father has gone viral.

A video of Nigerian singer Naira Marley sharing his thoughts about the ongoing DNA conversation surrounding Mohbad's wife and his father trends. Photo credit: @_c33why_/@nairamarley1

Source: Instagram

Something Naira Marley said in the viral clip has got people talking.

"Tani Baba baby?" Naira queries Wunmi

In the viral clip making the round, fans couldn't help but hear Naira Marley asking who the father of the child Wunmi is carrying around is.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The video's caption also read that a DNA test is needed. Naira Marley's video came hours after Mohbad's father went on a radio program where he said he knows who killed his son.

He noted that the person is very close to the family, if not a family member.

Watch the viral clip below:

Netizens react to Naira Marley's DNA video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Naira Marley's video:

@mofet1:

"This guy and bullying na 5&6, this shiit is not needed."

@iam_dollypierce:

"Na she cause am na..: now cruise is allowed … if you no Dey hide something why dna come turn jamb exam."

@i.am.differenttt:

"What outright madness is this? So from bullying him to death ..now is tani baba baby? Ori yin ti yii danu. The narrative u pple are pushing is really working and I don't blame anyone rather than the mohbad family! Smh."

@g_abriel__ola:

"Omo this is very wrong mohbad wife finally let mohbad oppressors mock him even after his death this is not fair I pray we’ll never make wrong choice of life partner keep resting Moh."

@labi_sauce:

"At this point... To me, she's scared of the TRUTH to be revealed that's why she's been trying to cover it up with her emotions."

@ola_____mide:

"Same thing you did to the father unna wan start with the wife and pikin, Emurasi."

@saint_ndoo:

"And if this girl does DNA and that child belongs to Mohbad I pray and wish all of you or people you love experience what she has experienced since September."

@mrrbee9:

"Tins is getting serious oh."

@abioseopeyemi:

"He bullied the husband till he died now he want to start bullying the wife, may Almighty Allah forsake you naira Marley."

@official_bashy:

"If not because our country is bad and full of corruption this guy suppose Dey serve for prison like this but our so called country is just useless."

Video of Naira Marley's attending Jumat trends

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Naira Marley weeks after he was released from police custody.

Following the Mohbad controversies, Naira Marley was seen at a mosque in Lagos, showing his personality's philanthropic side.

He was seen giving out food and cash to people at the mosque after observing Jumat services.

Source: Legit.ng