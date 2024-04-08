A video of Nigerian singer Davido going on an air trip in his new private jet has got people talking

A video of Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, on board his new private jet has got people talking online.

In the viral clip, Davido was seen walking around his new aeroplane as he went on an air trip with his new private jet for the first time.

The clip, posted online by famous blogger Tunde Ednut, gave the public the first glimpse of the inside of Davido's new PJ.

Isreal joins boss on new private jet

Davido's popular, outspoken logistics manager, Isreal DMW, was one of the familiar faces seen onboard the aircraft with the singer.

He was seen hailing his boss while they were on board, calling him the Bombardier president. In the clip, Davido responded to Isreal DMW's hailings, asking him what he thinks of his new wings.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail PJ video of Davido, Isreal

See the reactions that trailed the video of Davido and Isreal DMW on the singer's new PJ:

@kiddwaya:

"VANITY UPON VANITY."

@laurettaegboh:

"Believe anything you want to believe at your own peril. This jet is not for Davido but his dad....period!!!"

@favourhoj:

"And one n0nsense virgin wan scatter you and davido relationship E no go work ooh."

@rosythrone:

"Israel has signed life contract with Davido. Their friendship is for life."

@efewarriboy3:

"At this point. Juju is a joy giver certified free spirited human being."

@sabi_realtor_mrtee:

"Expensive perfumes go dey scent anyhow inside that private jet.."

@official_danielblake:

"Der fav No reach na only the BADDEST Dey run am no level."

@iamtayormania:

"Anytime I see Isreal with Davido only one prayer comes to my mind "God keep this union forever."

@007vido:

"See Relationship wey woman be wan spoil."

How much does Davido's new PJ cost?

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Davido took to his social media page to announce the arrival of his new private jet, a Bombardier 7500.

Since the news broke netizens have been interested in finding out how much the new air plane cost.

According to the price details on the official website of the plane's manufacturer, a Bombardier 7500 doesn't come for cheap at all.

