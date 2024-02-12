Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has caused a stir after receiving N1 million from a random man on social media

According to the movie star, the man sent her the huge amount of money for looking like his late wife

Sarah Martins’ disclosure was met with a series of interesting reactions from netizens after her post went viral

Popular Nigerian actress Sarah Martins’ recent interaction with a random man on social media has caused a huge stir.

Taking to her official social media page, the movie star recounted how the stranger sent her N1 million to buy lunch.

Netizens react as man sends Sarah Martins N1 million for looking like his late wife. Photos: @officialsarahmartins

According to Sarah Martins, the man came into her DM to tell her she looked like his late wife. He then requested her account number and sent her N1 million for lunch.

See the post below:

Reactions as man sends Sarah Martins N1 million

After the actress shared her experience with the man who sent her money for looking like his late wife, her post went viral on social media and it got many netizens talking. Some of them claimed the man was trying to hit on her and only used the ‘late wife’ story as a strategy.

Read some of their comments below:

sugsconcepts_naturals:

“May we not look like someone’s late wife ooh.”

Iamwuliusbaby:

“You never talk true sha.”

emma.rolland2:

“You deserve it my dear. Many more on their way ❤️.”

omozopia_kate:

“Just marry the man. He obviously loved his late wife pieces. You will get same love from him.”

__bukunolami:

“It’s very possible and it’s also very possible the wife didn’t d!e.”

chefsucreparis:

“And d wife might be somewhere now not knowing her lovely husband has declared her dead somewhere men.”

olartawurah:

“Now they will say they’re not cheap , sending acct no to a total stranger .”

charmnova_:

“Ladies don’t be deceived. Men can even buy you plot of land. Don’t allow this social media boys to deceive you. You’re the prize!:”

officialjoysdaniels:

“The rest becomes history....I like his strategy .”

iamkellyeazy1':

“Sha find out weytin kill him late wife.”

nancy_ayomoh:

“Mine was back then in school, the man very sending me upkeep every month, I never saw him , he said i look like his late Mum, I was never broke in school for 2years.”

Chidubem_darlington042:

“His wife fit dey Canada not knowing she don kpai for Naija .”

westsidegoddess08:

“If it never happen to me before i for say na juju but mine wasn’t 1M sha.”

hairrocks_beauty_lounge:

“Which prayer person wan do gangan like this ? To look like a dead person or a deceased ? Hmmm.”

ddashnblushmakeovers:

“Dude is interested in you, all the “look alike” intro na to pave way for am. At least he’s a generous sombori. Enjoy.”

