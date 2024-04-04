Actor Segun Arinze has explained how he came about his stage name, which is not his real name, as many have come to believe

The actor, whose real name is Segun Aina, revealed he earned his stage name while pursuing a career in the music industry

Segun Arinze also recalled his experience in the voice-over industry, including his popular 'Grab your copy' catchphrase

Veteran Nigerian actor Segun Arinze has recalled how he came about his stage name, which is now popular in the movie industry.

Segun Arinze, whose real name is Segun Aina, in a recent interview with his junior colleague Biola Bayo on the ‘TalktoB’ podcast, revealed he adopted the stage name ‘Segun Arinze’ in 1991 while pursuing a career in the music industry.

Actor Segun Aina shared how he was mistakenly introduced as Segun Arinze. Credit: @officialsegunarinze

According to the veteran actor, the name ‘Segun Arinze’ stayed with him after he was mistakenly introduced as such during a music concert.

In his words:

“I was also singing. In 1991, I was told someone wanted to sign me. ‘We are going to sign you on’. He came from Sony Music. So he called me and I signed the contract. He signed. And then he said ‘Okay we are going to start recording.’

“Then the National Theatre was running an open theatre then… ‘welcome new artiste Segun Arinze’. I said ‘Excuse me sir what is this? I said why are you changing my name?”

The 58-year-old actor, who recently displayed his carpentry skills, also spoke on his time in the voice-over industry and how he came about the popular 'grab your copy' phrase.

Arinze shared how numerous movie marketers fell in love with the phrase and wanted him to voice their projects.

Watch video of Segun Arinze speaking about his time in the voice-over industry below:

Netizens react to Segun Arinze's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

flakkie_b:

"Black Arrow.....keep flourishing."

bc_digitals:

"Sir segun taking us on a history journey... We're learning."

thefirstladyomorewa:

"Legend looking healthy and ageing well."

blackafrica94:

"The last voice is Segun Arinze voice."

Source: Legit.ng