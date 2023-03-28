Mavins hotshot Rema has continued to make waves in the Billboard UK Afrobeats Chart with his hit single Calm Down remix

Rema’s collaboration with the American star Selena Gomez has remained on the No 1 spot of the US chart for 30 weeks

Statistics have, however, shown that the Dumebi breakout star is the first to achieve this feat in the history of Afrobeats

Nigerian superstar Rema has continued to lead the way on the Billboard US Afrobeats chart as his song marks its 30th week in the number one position.

Rema’s Calm Down remix featuring the American artist Selena Gomez also achieved another feat in the US as it became the fourth most popular song in the States.

Rema's Calm Down remix marks a great feat on the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart Credit: @rema

The hit song continues to be a powerful global force as it extends its time on the list to 30 weeks.

However, statistics note that this is the longest run ever.

Netizens react

yanique.caudra:

"Afrobeats is in safe hands."

__legacydienst._._:

"аs а1wауs, уеs, mу 10rd."

bonte_vibezz:

"E turn am to self contain room and parlor."

ms_pandemic_naija:

"Another congrats to the El jefe Prince Omoba. "

emmy_goodboy:

"Rema king ❤️."

Rema’s Calm Down breaks Afrobeats record as most viewed video with 355 million views

In a related story, Legit.ng reported Nigerian singer Rema made the most history in his career with his hit single Calm Down.

Calm Down surpassed Ckay's Love Nwantiti to become the most viewed video in Afrobeat history.

The singer celebrated the achievement with an Instagram post, and fans and colleagues congratulated him.

