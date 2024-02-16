Nigerian Afrobeats young talent Rema has been scheduled to take the stage at the 2024 Brit Awards

The organisers of the yearly ceremony announced via social media that the Mavin star will be performing at this year's ceremony alongside other foreign acts

Rema had earlier received a nomination for the 2024 Brit Awards for the 'Best International Song' category with 'Calm Down'

Nigerian fast-rising star Divine Ikubor, best known as Rema, has been scheduled to perform at this year's BRIT Awards, the UK's most prestigious music awards ceremony.

The organisers announced this on their social media page on Thursday, February 15.

“Stay calm; @heisrema will be performing at the #BRITs 2024. "Let's gooooooo," they wrote.

Rema will become the second Nigerian musician to perform at the notable event. Burna Boy graced the show in 2018.

Burna Boy and Asake were nominated for International Artist of the Year at the 2024 Brit Awards, while Rema's single 'Calm Down' was nominated for International Song of the Year.

The award ceremony will take place in London on March 2, 2024.

The Mavin star will grace the stage alongside other international artists like Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, RAYE, and more.

Fans react to Rema's scheduled Brit performance

@Tonynonny:

"The prince of Afrobeats for a reason."

@ShakaEmzyman:

"There is a certain group of afrobeats artistes they call for these things. They are the elites."

@RichDakvng:

Afrobeat to the world!!!

"Afrobeat>>>> Amapiano. "

@_wealth_ola1:

"Small Body big engine."

@Moore1xxx:

"Bigger than Wizkid."

@Sammyschisom:

"Bigger than Wizkid & Burnaboy in my book."

@RemaWikki:

"Finally the werey go show him face to us again my boss."

Rema's performance moves Cubana Chiefpriest to tears

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer's performance at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris drew a reaction from socialite Cubana Chiefpriest.

Shortly after the video of the top performance went viral, Cubana Chiefpriest could not hide his emotions and took to his official Instagram page to address it.

According to the socialite, he was moved to tears over Rema's performance. He noted that the young singer shook hands with the top footballers as if he knew them from Ring Road in Benin City.

