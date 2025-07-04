Air India Flight 171 crashed 30 seconds after take-off, killing 260 people, including 19 on the ground; one British passenger survived the tragic accident

Experts suspect a computer glitch may have caused engine failure, with similarities drawn to a 2019 ANA incident involving a Boeing 787

Black box data is under analysis, while investigators also examine mayday calls, pilot records, and aircraft history to uncover the crash’s true cause

On June 12, Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London, crashed just 30 seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India.

The plane collided with a medical college hostel, killing 241 passengers and crew on board and 19 people on the ground.

Source: Twitter

Remarkably, British passenger Vishwash Kumar Ramesh survived the disaster.

Investigation reveals possible computer glitch

Aviation experts suggest a terrifying "computer problem" may have caused the crash.

Mary Schiavo, a former US Department of Transportation official and aviation analyst, believes that a malfunction in the plane’s computer system might have triggered the engines to reduce thrust during flight.

She explained,

"There are several 787 components that rely on computer code to tell the plane whether it is in the air or on the ground. If the computer or code malfunctions, the engines spool back and the thrust is reduced, even if in flight."

Schiavo referenced a similar incident on an ANA 787 flight in 2019, where a computer glitch caused dual engine failure during landing, raising fears it could be linked to the Air India tragedy.

Black boxes are key to uncovering truth

Indian authorities, with help from experts in the UK, US, and Boeing officials, are examining the aircraft’s black boxes to determine the crash’s cause.

Amit Singh, a former pilot and aviation expert, stressed the importance of the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder in reconstructing events.

He said,

“The data will reveal everything."

Noting further, the experts said the cockpit voice recorder could clarify any communication between pilots and air traffic control before the crash.

Mayday call, and extensive investigations underway

Source: Getty Images

India’s aviation regulatory body confirmed the aircraft sent a mayday call before the accident. Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses to piece together what happened.

Singh added that the team will examine pilot training records, the aircraft’s load, engine thrust, past performance, and any prior issues to fully understand the tragedy.

As experts continue to analyse data and testimonies, the aviation community awaits answers.

The possibility of a computer glitch raises critical questions about aircraft safety and the complex technology that modern planes rely upon.

