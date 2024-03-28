An old video of crossdresser Bobrisky clearing the air about his controversial lifestyle has re-emerged online

In the viral video, Bobrisky debunked the claims of him being gay as he suggested that he became a crossdresser to survive

Bobrisky's old video resurfaced amid his recent exchange with street-pop singer Portable Zazu

Nigerian controversial crossdresser Bobrisky, whose real name is Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, is trending online once again as netizens dug up an old video of him speaking about his lifestyle.

Amid his exchange with Zazu crooner Portable over a best-dressed award, Bobrisky, in the old video, suggested he became a crossdresser to survive.

Bobrisky speaks against gay marriage

The crossdresser also debunked rumours of him being gay, adding that he was against same-sex marriage.

Bobrisky also stated that he didn't have a boyfriend, as he suggested that the situation of the country was the reason he became a crossdresser.

The crossdresser said:

If you don't risk thing life, you can never get there , we live in Nigeria to survive."

Watch the old video of Bobrisky speaking about his lifestyle below:

Netizens react to Bobrisky's old video

Reacting, some netizens threw their weight behind singer Portable as they stated that he was right about the crossdresser's gender. Read some of the comments below:

Bobrisky says he is part of the sisterhood

Legit.ng previously reported that Bobrisky cleared the air about his ‘Best Dressed Female’ award.

Amid the ongoing saga, Bob seemed unperturbed and came forward to address women and all those against his personality.

“See, you guys have no choice; you have to accept me. I am part of the sisterhood," he said.

