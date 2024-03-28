Global site navigation

Local editions

Bobrisky: “I Am Doing It to Survive,” Old Video of Crossdresser Speaking About Lifestyle Resurfaces
Celebrities

Bobrisky: “I Am Doing It to Survive,” Old Video of Crossdresser Speaking About Lifestyle Resurfaces

by  Olumide Alake
  • An old video of crossdresser Bobrisky clearing the air about his controversial lifestyle has re-emerged online
  • In the viral video, Bobrisky debunked the claims of him being gay as he suggested that he became a crossdresser to survive
  • Bobrisky's old video resurfaced amid his recent exchange with street-pop singer Portable Zazu

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Nigerian controversial crossdresser Bobrisky, whose real name is Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, is trending online once again as netizens dug up an old video of him speaking about his lifestyle.

Amid his exchange with Zazu crooner Portable over a best-dressed award, Bobrisky, in the old video, suggested he became a crossdresser to survive.

Online users dig up Bobrisky's old video.
An old clip of Bobrisky speaking against gay marriage resurfaced. Credit: @bobrisky222 @portablebaeby
Source: Instagram

Bobrisky speaks against gay marriage

The crossdresser also debunked rumours of him being gay, adding that he was against same-sex marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Read also

"Bobrisky is not a hero but a horror": Portable Zazu leaks chat with Eniola Ajao, she begs him

Bobrisky also stated that he didn't have a boyfriend, as he suggested that the situation of the country was the reason he became a crossdresser.

The crossdresser said:

If you don't risk thing life, you can never get there , we live in Nigeria to survive."

Watch the old video of Bobrisky speaking about his lifestyle below:

Netizens react to Bobrisky's old video

Reacting, some netizens threw their weight behind singer Portable as they stated that he was right about the crossdresser's gender. Read some of the comments below:

shallomking:

"DJ, Play me brotherhood by Portable."

cindy_flakes:

"Someone should play me brotherhood by portable."

d_onlytinu:

"People dey keep record sha."

naeme.lum:

"He's a brotherhood, portable is right."

smart_kids_appeal_:

"Bob na hustler! Anything to pay bills and stay relevant."

crazyrich_dochins:

"For the 1st time the name makes sense."

natasha_blessing_rasaq:

"Lol when Bob get sense."

dokitorsavagexclusive:

Read also

"I admire you": Portable melts hearts as he celebrates his 1st son's birthday in grand style

"When Bobrisky was nearly a Man!!! He was in between."

Bobrisky says he is part of the sisterhood

Legit.ng previously reported that Bobrisky cleared the air about his ‘Best Dressed Female’ award.

Amid the ongoing saga, Bob seemed unperturbed and came forward to address women and all those against his personality.

“See, you guys have no choice; you have to accept me. I am part of the sisterhood," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel