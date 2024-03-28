BBNaija's former housemate, Deji Morafa is now a licensed Pharmacist and he has shared the good news with his fans

In his post which was dated March 27, 2024, it was stated that the letter contained the good news of his promotion to another level in his career

Fans took to the comments section to congratulate him while some taunted him about his attitude

Reality show star, Deji Morafa, has gushed over his new feat which he shared with his fans on social media.

According to him, he has been licensed as a pharmacist in the US. In the post, the license was awarded to him on March 24, 2024.

BBNaija's Deji shares good news. Photo credit @morafa

Source: Instagram

In the caption of his post, he noted that he got the good news that morning.

Fans took to the comment section to congratulate him and to wish him well.

Deji Morafa, was one of the richest reality show stars in his set during the Season 7 tagged Leveled Up.

He always lashed out at his colleagues at every given provocation and many of them try as much as possible to avoid him.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the news shared by Morafa. Here are some of the comments below:

@Deji_Morafa:

"Make I go do photoshoot with my ward coat. I Dey come."

@KesterBrown_:

"Congratulations Big Deji more of this will definitely come through!!! "

@adejoju_Ayofe:

"Congratulations my guy."

@pharmradio:

"Congratulations Boss."

@lifewithesty:

"Congratulations boss. Shey I fit see 5k."

@BolaFayelu:

"A big congratulations Deji. You have a good profession, keep it up."

@winnifred:

"Congratulations Deji!!! So you get better profession and you dey criticise up and down."

@Michae_vado:

"Congratulations deji man."

@Wellyb:

"Maybe you will rest now that you don get better profession."

