Ace media personality Nedu Wazobia has been trending across social media platforms in Nigeria after a comment about Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) girls went viral

Nedu had alleged on his popular podcast that most BBNaija female housemates go on the show to seek male customers and not particularly to use the platform to pursue a career

However, these comments by Nedu have sparked reactions, as ex-housemates, Deji Morafa and Kess Adjekpovu have come out to slam the actor and defend their female counterparts

The recent viral comments by popular media personality and actor Nedu Wazobia about BBNaija girls seem to have gotten on the wrong side of a couple of former male housemates, Deji Morafa and Sir Kess.

Deji Morafa trolled Nedu saying the reason why the show host continues to attack BBNaija girls is because he applied to be on the show multiple times but was rejected.

BBN stars, Kess and Deji have reacted to a recent comment by media personality Nedu Wazobia about their female colleagues.

Source: Instagram

Another BBNaija former male housemate, Sir Kess also, reacted to Nedu's comment, noting that it is unfair to undermine the hard work of the female BBNaija housemates.

He further noted that tagging female BBNaija housemates as hussy is distasteful.

Deji Morafa's tweet reacting to Nedu Wazobia's comment:

See Sir Kess' reaction to Nedu Wazobia's comment about female BBNaija housemates:

See how Nigerians reacted to Sir Kess and Deji's response to Nedu Wazobia's comment about female BBNaija housemates

@lovelynlincoln:

"Nedu is saying the truth, a lot of these Big Brother Alumni (boys) are gay."

@XLawwy:

"But Nedu is clearly saying fact tho."

@ArsenalGirl04:

"The truth remains, 99% of bbn girls are Olosho's."

@PointOf63482343:

"But Doyin confirmed it na? Na their work o. She could have defended her fellow colleagues but she accepted that it's true."

@lastvillain007:

"Doyin had the opportunity to clear that narrative but instead, she felt it is nice to validate Nedu’s claims just because she wants to be petty. Na person wey sabi you dey do you."

@akwanwa90:

"But Doyin supported the notion by saying customer’s Dey turn husband… meaning nedu is not lying."

@SaintVawulence:

"That is what they are. No need Defending them. Are they working hard more than other females? Afterall Angel said she was going to make the equivalent of White money's win in a matter of weeks..."

@SusanBstar:

"Take it or leave it bbnaija is just olosho site."

Nedu Blasts BBN Ladies As Doyin Goes on His Podcast

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Doyin was recently a guest on media personality Nedu's The Honest Bunch podcast, and she had to go into defence mode.

In the clip sighted on Instagram, Nedu made it clear that most BBN stars are hungry, and what the show does for them is to shoot them up without substance to hold on to.

Nedu continued by saying most ladies who have been on the show have nothing to offer except to sleep with men, and they go on the show to find 'customers'.

