Young Duu has continued to drag skit maker and singer Carter Efe after going public on the royalties he received on his Oyinmo song

The singer in a trending video, claimed Carter Efe was behind a verified X account in his name that recently dragged Davido during an online drama with BNXN

Young Duu's recent allegation about Carter Efe running a burner account has left people talking online

Oluwabamishe Lukman Abioro, known by his stage name Young Duu in a trending video, has accused singer and skit maker Odahohwo Joseph Efe, aka Carter Efe, of creating a burner account to drag music star David Adeleke Davido.

This comes after Young Duu recently went public over royalties he received for his Onyimo song featuring Carter Efe.

Young Duu claims Carter Efe was behind his alleged X account. Credit: @youngduu @carterefe @davido

Source: Instagram

Young Duu accuses Carter Efe of dragging Davido

The ex-Zazu signee, in a video making the rounds, claimed Carter Efe created an X, formerly Twitter, account in his name, which he used in dragging Davido.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Young Duu denied being behind a viral tweet of him dragging Davido during his recent drama with Buju 'BNXN.'

According to Young Duu, Carter Efe was the one behind the X account.

Watch a video of Young Duu accusing Carter Efe below:

Reactions as Young Duu accuses Carter Efe

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

ozogular1:

"They warned this boy.. why is he coming, out to complain now??"

omojaytee2:

"This parody youngi duu don cause wahala."

naija_eyes:

"This industry will teach you that not all ladder are ladders."

obajemujnr:

"Going from Grass to Grace in the music industry have too many hurdles if you don’t have genuine helper, Young Duu thought he found a helper."

Mrlekan213:

"I know say Wetin join them together go still scatter them."

Chimaforkeeps:

"Why’s he telling us now? thought they were enjoying the cruise."

Young Duu finally visits Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Young Duu reunited with his former label boss, Portable Zazu.

Young Duu made a surprise call at Portable's restaurant during the singer's 30th birthday.

"So happy to see them together," a fan said.

Source: Legit.ng