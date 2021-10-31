Nigerian singer Harrysong got people gushing after a video of him with a couple was spotted on social media

The video showed the beautiful moment the music star turned up at the reception of a couple to surprise them

The bride's mouth dropped open as she didn't believe it when the MC announced that the singer was around

A Nigerian couple got the shock of their lives when singer Harrysong showed up at their wedding ceremony to surprise them with a free performance.

Musician turned blogger Tunde Ednut shared a video of the heartwarming moment on his Instagram page.

In the video, the couple were asked to turn their back at their guests. The MC then announced that singer Harrysong was around. It didn't look like the couple believed the MC until they were asked to face their guests again.

Singer Harrysong surprises a couple on their wedding day. Photos: @mufasattundeednut

The bride's mouth dropped open as she looked in amazement at Harrysong. She couldn't believe that the MC didn't joke with the announcement. The groom was also spotted smiling as he stood close to his wife.

Harrysong then asked the bride which of his songs she would like for him to sing. As soon as she said her choice, the singer serenaded her and her husband.

The couple's guests were also excited as many brought out their phones to capture the beautiful moment.

Nigerians react

hoelleoriwenys:

"Ahhh yes."

iamlori_gee:

"Na wizkid I want make him surprise me on my wedding day."

iam_kelechii

"God when."

_omo_wummy:

"If I see davido on my wedding day nah to leave my husband follow David go ooo."

favvycoco:

"Awwwwwnnn."

dice_ydd:

"Congratulations."

kelmilly__

"Do same for me ooo...I go soon wed ooo."

omowumi_victoria_:

"Awesome."

