A Nigerian woman had showcased an enticing array of dishes she planned to savour upon her return to Nigeria.

In the clip, the woman revealed her fondness for Nigerian cuisine, expressing her anticipation with great enthusiasm.

The video, shared on TikTok, garnered numerous comments from viewers who concurred that Nigerian food ranks amongst Africa’s finest.

As shared by @adeolatheminister, this testament to the allure of Nigerian cuisine resonated with many, further cementing its reputation on the African culinary scene.

Passion837 said:

“God Abeg oo I don tire for McDonalds and Popeyes.”

Adeola responded:

“At least you got popeyes money.”

T.Oluu wrote:

“God I'm tired, I miss THE stop, Popeyes and Macdonalds PLACE and chicken republic also Mega chicken!..their ofada.”

Mickymillz commented:

“l ate in Lagos literally everything pple was like hmmm are you sure he was not in prison.”

Maria.blaq:

“God I've missed la casera.”

Kachi:

“E be like everybody for this comment section dey abroad.”

Chelseaubazi:

“Yam, suya, shawarma, turkey, zobo ASAP.”

Glamorous:

“Omo e be like say I de for wrong place for here o, everybody here de outside country na only me de naija, chai poverty ntoorrr.”

User93837339298383:

“I don miss original Pepsi Exotic, Hollandia nd my mama food.”

'Amanda:

“I have not heard this anthem since 2018.”

Rahman:

“Suddenly everyone in comment section IS in abroad.”

Milo9:

“Me sef I don tire for Amala make I chop dunkin' Donut and McDonalds.”

