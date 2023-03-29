A group of talented secondary school children picked "Who is Your Guy?" and performed it in a beautiful way

In a video seen on TikTok, the children performed the song in the school compound, and it was epic

The video has sparked positive reactions from TikTok users, who praised the coordination of the video

A TikTok video shows some secondary school children performing "Who is Your Guy?" by Spyro.

The adorable video was posted by @kwasi_optional, and it shows a well-coordinated performance by the schoolchildren.

The children performed the song in school. Photo credit: TikTok/@kwasi_optional.

In the TikTok video, there were many children who took part in the performance, and they all did very well.

Schoolchildren entertain people with Spyro's song

It was a girl who kickstarted the performance with a nice dance. After she opened the floor, others followed.

Each of them performed a part of the song, and it was clear from their delivery that they all mastered the lyrics.

The song played in the background while the children appeared individually and mimed it nicely.

In the end, they all gathered together and collectively performed the last part. The performance took place on the school premises.

TikTok users have fallen in love with the video, and many of them are praising the children for their talent.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@ewuraadwoa18 said:

"No the little boy who said 'Spyro'. He is cute."

@iamk.flex1 commented:

"The Don Jazzy got me laughing."

@eshi_life said:

"The girl who danced from the beginning made the who thing so nice."

@alade9111 said:

"I was smiling throughout the video clip. I really enjoyed it."

@diamondekong98 reacted:

"You put in so much work in making this and it is so beautiful."

@pharees_fashion said:

"Your kids are definitely going to be great in life."

@hannahfrimpong3 reacted:

"This is so beautiful."

@winifredasante21 said:

"I thought I was the only one in love with the cutie who said Spyro."

