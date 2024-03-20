Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel recently shared some details about his relationship with his colleague Davido, and it has got people talking

During an interview with American radio show host Angela Yee, Kizz Daniel revealed the Nigerian artists he loves working with the most

He also spoke about Tiwa Savage, Young Jonn and a couple of other artists who feature highly on his lists of artists, why he doesn't love doing features

Renowned Afrobeat star Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, recently revealed his relationships within the Nigerian music industry and why he enjoys being a private person.

During an interview with Angela Yee on Way Up, Kizz Daniel shared that he shares a fantastic working relationship with Davido, unlike anyone in the Nigerian music industry.

Kizz Daniel revealed that he doesn't like featuring people in his songs or getting featured that much apart from a couple of people.

The Buga crooner mentioned Rex32, Tiwa Savage and Yung Jonn as some of his favourite artists to work with.

Why Kizz Daniel described Davido as special

During the conversation with Angela Yee, Kizz Daniel described the DMW boss as a very special person to him.

He noted that he has an insanely good working relationship with the DMW boss. Kizz further shared that he and Davido could record a thousand songs together and only release just two.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Kizz Daniel and Davido released the hit song TweTwe. Both artists have two songs together, One Ticket and TweTwe.

Watch the interview below:

Reactions trail Kizz Daniel's interview about Davido

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral interview:

@iamstarnet:

"I love that he loves OBO so much."

@fridaymichael979:

"They are bestie."

@iam_olatunjee:

"This is a no hate zone."

@___alagalincoln_:

Kizz na 30BG na why he dey frown greet Wizkid."

@adegold010:

"No wonder he no send Wizkid. He is a proper 30BG."

@dotunslasher:

"It is obvious that dey both enjoy working together."

@bisoye_dmw:

"Na dis kin love they always vex Wizkid FC bcus dem no say their oga no fit command such natural loyalty."

