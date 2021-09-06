Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, in a recent interview talked about the sacrifices Wizkid made before he became a worldwide superstar

Toke noted that some new singers just want success without putting in the work and easily get frustrated

The media personality noted that Wizkid used to carry speakers and DJ's used to send him on petty errands

Media personality and TV host, Toke Makinwa, is definitely someone who believes that people have to work hard and earn their place.

In an interview with Chude recently, the TV girl queried the youths of nowadays who just want to succeed without putting in the work.

Toke Makinwa says Wizkid used to be a studio rat Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Wizkid before fame

According to her, Wizkid put in years to become the celebrated superstar that he is today but newbies try for a year or two and become frustrated.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Makinwa also added that Wizkid used to carry speakers for DJ's and they would even send him to buy amala which he would do.

All the singer wanted was just a chance to have his song played.

See post below:

Wizkid reacts

Wizkid took to his Snapchat account with a hilarious post noting how mad people are.

See post below:

Reactions from fans

ekhor.emmy

"I tell you Davido fit don do bus driver self make we hold on."

oba_catalyst:

"This September is a month to remember."

iamkingliljim:

"She wan find talk because she know say Big Wiz no like noise."

olaitan_203:

"Savage lol."

dmw_teebillz:

"Make this guy de try calm down abeg."

king_legit_23:

"Wizkid don give her."

Nigerians bash Toke Makinwa on proposal preference

Toke Makinwa is one Nigerian celebrity who has been bashed severally online for her opinions concerning marriage and relationships.

Toke, in a clip, looked all glammed up with her pixie haircut, had a cup in her hand which flaunted a huge ring on her finger.

According to her caption, if her prospective husband is not going to propose to her with a rock huge as the one on her finger, he shouldn't bother about proposing at all.

Quite a number of people were of the opinion that the TV host should not be setting standards at her age.

Source: Legit.ng