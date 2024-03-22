Queen Tobi Philips, the wife of Ooni of Ife, left many swooning over her lately after se she shared her ravishing studio moments during her pregnancy

Recall that the highly respected Yoruba monarch announced few ago the arrival of his newborn twins

Ooni's adorable queen, in her lovely post, appreciated her creator for doubly consoling her for her troubles

Queen Tobi Philips, the wife of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has released gorgeous pregnancy pictures of herself.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the revered traditional monarch announced the birth of his twins in an Instagram post on Saturday, March 16, along with a photo of himself and his wife.

Ooni’s Wife, Queen Tobi Philips shares Pregnancy shoot. Credit: @hrm_queentobi

Source: Instagram

The Ooni observed that his wife and their twins were doing well, to the glory of God.

Tobi, on the other hand, recently expressed gratitude to God for their double bundle of joy despite her said tribulations

She wrote, "God Said, "Watch Me Do This!"Agbanilagbatan Gave Me Double For My Trouble"

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Ooni' wife's pregnancy shoot

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

prettyqueenfashions:

"Congratulations to you sis, our beautiful olori."

genmordi:

"Congratulations Queen. God’s love and favor rest on you and your twins."

wunmi_dynamite:

"Big BIG congratulations Olori, double celebrations May God continue to protect the twins In Jesus Mighty Name. Amen."

prophetes_mary_olubori_dasmola:

"Congratulations my beautiful queens . God keep them for us."

hrhprincessofarize:

"@hrm_queentobi Huge Congratulations Olori Tobi our Dear IyaIbeji...Blessings upon you, the l'il Prince & Princess, Kabiyesi Oonirisa @ooniadimulaife and the entire House of Oodua, Ire o."

joyaladuge:

"Congratulations ❤️ May God Continue to watch over the Children and household."

prophetessidowuolaoluwa:

"Congratulations Olori, God will Continue to bless you and God's Grace will be over those children head in Jesus mighty name Amen."

sherifatomololakolawole:

"Congratulations Olori. This news really gladdens my heart. Soooo happy for u. Welcome to the world our price and princess."

