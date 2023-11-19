The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s only son, Tadenikawo, has clocked a new age to the joy of fans

On November 18, 2023, the little boy celebrated his third birthday in style with lovely photos that were posted online

The Ooni’s ex-wife, Queen Naomi, shared lovely photos online of their son dressed up like the king

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi’s son, Prince Tadenikawo, was celebrated in a special way on his third birthday.

The little boy turned the new age on November 18, 2023, and his mother, the former queen of Ife, penned down a sweet note on social media to mark the occasion.

Nigerians react to Ooni of Ife's son's 3rd birthday photos.

Ex-queen Naomi shared a series of adorable photos of her baby boy and accompanied it with a caption where she celebrated his royalty.

According to her, Prince Tadenikawo is the one who came and brought comfort to his family and the one they had been seeking. She also described him as the door opener among other things.

She wrote:

“How sweet is the story of your becoming omo mi, Tadenikawo the one whose crown must be considered first...surely he came with the mark my darling omo onife Abure,(Adesoji)

Aderemi, the one who came and brought comfort to us,our dearest Tanwa, the one we seek,Adesina the door opener.Eri-ifeoluwasimi. Jehovah has blessed me with his very own.Happy 3rd birthday, Okomi Omo ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja 11.”

The former Ife queen also posted a series of adorable photos of the celebrant. In some of the snaps, he recreated his father’s royal outfit and poses. The cute pics left many fans gushing.

See the photos below:

Reactions as Ooni of Ife’s son recreates king’s photos on 3rd birthday

Prince Tadenikawo’s lovely birthday photos raised a series of heartwarming comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

olikezeamakajane:

“Privacy of this child should be considered when posting his details for now and future to come, please I will advice you take his pictures off social media for now, just my advice though.”

honeybussy:

“This picture will start causing headaches in that palace now. God will continue to protect you Tade.”

Kmartgrocerylagos:

“He came with the mark....God own blessing ...we thank God that on a day like this, his paternity is not a topic for debate, see resemblance , I join the entire yoruba kingdom in this celebration.”

Ella_di_di:

“May the good lord continue to protect this king. God molded him from his mother's womb.”

graciously_gracious2:

“Uncle Tade! Is that you? Happy Blessed birthday son.”

chief_femibranch:

“Happy Birthday your Highness ❤️.”

h.m_empress_madani:

“I like the 2nd photo a lot. God grace Tadenikawo to be a very sweetheart, wise, trusty, healthy, full of love for humanity. Prince happy birthday. ❤️.”

_princessroyale:

“Happiest birthday Omooba Tadenikawo. Dada awuru, awuru yale yagi oko. Wa gbo, wa to o. Ase❤️.”

lolamagret:

“Happy birthday Tadenikawo Evil eyes will not see you ijmn May God protect you and your family.”

