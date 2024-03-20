Popular Yoruba monarch Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Adewale Akanbi, recently shared a post on his social media page to celebrate his wife, Olori Firdaus, and it has got people talking

In a viral post shared on his social media page, the Oluwo of Iwo showered Queen Firdaus with praises, thanking her for never letting him down

The Yoruba monarch was over the moon in his post as he celebrated his wedding anniversary years after his scandalous marriage to Canadian beauty Chanel Chin

Famous Nigerian monarch Oba Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, recently shared some photos on his social media page to celebrate his second wedding anniversary to Olori Firdaus Abdullahi-Akanbi.

The Oluwo of Iwo, in the caption of his post, showered praises and encomium on his beautiful new wife, Queen Firdaus, in celebration of their anniversary.

The Oluwo of Iwo stirs emotions online with a recent post to celebrate his second wedding anniversary with his wife, Olori Firdaus. Photo credit: @emperorotelu1/hrh_firdaus

He described Olori Firdaus as the perfect queen, wife and mother. Oba Akanbi noted in his post that his wife has never disappointed him, considering his previous marriages.

Queen Firdaus reacts to Oluwo of Iwo's message

The former princess from Kano state reacted to her husband's post, hailing him for taking him on such a beautiful journey and adventure.

Queen Firdaus noted that since marrying, she has known nothing but love, joy, happiness, and endless laughter.

Legit.ng recalls that the Oluwo of Iwo was married to Canadian-Jamaican model Chanel Chin.

However, their marriage didn't last as things crashed within months of tying the knot.

Chanel levelled several atrocious allegations against Oba Akanbi, noting that he used African voodoo to woo her. She also accused him of forcefully lying with her.

Here is the image of Oba Akanbi's new wife:

Reactions trail Oluwo of Iwo's wedding anniversary

Reactions trail Oluwo of Iwo's wedding anniversary

Oluwo of Iwo unveils new wife

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the Oluwo of Iwo unveiled the identity of his new queen, years after the break of his previous marriage to Queen Chanel.

The Nation reported that Oba Akanbi confirmed the identity of his new bride, Princess Firdaus, in a message.

The new bride is said to be a niece to the current emir of the northern state, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

