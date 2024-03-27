A Nigerian man shared his encounter with a power outage in Canada, a story that quickly spread across TikTok

Captured in the video, he humorously displayed his reaction to the unexpected blackout

Accustomed to the Nigerian power grid, he expressed his astonishment at experiencing such an event in Canada

The video captured the instant when the lights went out, accompanied by his begrudging laughter.

He also broke his silence about the power outage. Photo credit: @official_youngking1010

Source: TikTok

As shown by @official_youngking1010, this incident underscores the global nature of power issues, transcending geographical and national boundaries.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of reactions below:

Daniel ayo abiodun said:

“And nobody dey use generator there.”

Kvng Mosco Billion wrote:

“Wetin dem wan use am do.”

Babatunde Ademola Emmanuel commented:

“Una dey Canada still dey drag Nigeria make una rest na.”

Blessing Oteri also commented:

“Where in Canada are you?”

User69243060523164:

“You just wen discourage people..everything na play for ur village...U no deserve to go canada.”

Tonicababy:

“It's not going to be more than 30mins.”

King Osho Bobby:

“Nepa for Canada, this one go be student oo.”

Youngblazi:

“Them day talk light everywhere.”

Topsytinny:

“It will be maintenance jor lol, am sure they informed youU people before takn i off but you were not aware lol.”

Hurla Dimeji:

“Na nepa dem Dey use for Canada? This bros wan kill me for here. Wetin concern Tinubu again?”

Willmyke:

“Nah everywhere light Dhe off but they'll inform the residents.”

Source: Legit.ng