UK-Based Nigerian Man Buys Clipper on Hearing that Single Hair Cut Costs N40,000
- A UK-based Nigerian man was filmed as he shaved his own hair, a spectacle that rapidly gained viral status
- In the clip, the gentleman revealed his discovery of the staggering N40,000 cost for a single haircut
- Opting for a more economical approach, he invested in a clipper and embarked on a journey of self-grooming at home, saving himself a monthly expense of N160,000
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
A Nigerian man living in the UK went viral after a video showed him shaving his hair.
In the clip, he revealed that he discovered he’d have to spend N40,000 on haircuts.
Opting for a more cost-effective solution, he purchased a clipper and started shaving his own hair. This tale of personal grooming and financial savvy, as shown by @cheif_oyiboqueen, resonated with viewers, propelling the video to viral fame.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Olisaemeka said:
“But we you earn in Pounds so why always covert to Naira?”
Corect Dude wrote:
“Na so i dey do am myself too o.”
Yemi_ Pure Gold commented:
“That's why most people there do dreadlocks.”
Promiseamah also commented:
“Tell your wife cut it for you brother.”
User8042558081798:
“How is that our business??”
Prime Fades unisex salon:
“You CN do this by yourself on when you go with Bald always.”
Akwara Ike:
“I use to Cut my hair by myself I even cut my hair today.”
Mk86763383:
“20 pounds is really nothing here sha.”
Steve Kalfman:
“2 years I used in dubai I was cutting my hair myself. Why you dey shavel dude room sir.”
User751686603716:
“Boss you mean business.”
Man barbs himself abroad to save money
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who resides in the UK decided to save some money by cutting his own hair instead of going to a barber.
He recorded a video of his DIY haircut and posted it on TikTok, where it quickly became a viral sensation.
In the video, he was seen using a clipper to shave off his beard and the hair on his head. He carefully marked the sections he wanted to cut, hoping to avoid making too many blunders.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng