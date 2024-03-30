UK-Based Nigerian Man Buys Clipper on Hearing that Single Hair Cut Costs N40,000

A UK-based Nigerian man was filmed as he shaved his own hair, a spectacle that rapidly gained viral status

In the clip, the gentleman revealed his discovery of the staggering N40,000 cost for a single haircut

Opting for a more economical approach, he invested in a clipper and embarked on a journey of self-grooming at home, saving himself a monthly expense of N160,000

A Nigerian man living in the UK went viral after a video showed him shaving his hair.

In the clip, he revealed that he discovered he’d have to spend N40,000 on haircuts.

The man shaved his beard as he explained his reason. @chief_oyiboqueen

Source: TikTok

Opting for a more cost-effective solution, he purchased a clipper and started shaving his own hair. This tale of personal grooming and financial savvy, as shown by @cheif_oyiboqueen, resonated with viewers, propelling the video to viral fame.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olisaemeka said:

“But we you earn in Pounds so why always covert to Naira?”

Corect Dude wrote:

“Na so i dey do am myself too o.”

Yemi_ Pure Gold commented:

“That's why most people there do dreadlocks.”

Promiseamah also commented:

“Tell your wife cut it for you brother.”

User8042558081798:

“How is that our business??”

Prime Fades unisex salon:

“You CN do this by yourself on when you go with Bald always.”

Akwara Ike:

“I use to Cut my hair by myself I even cut my hair today.”

Mk86763383:

“20 pounds is really nothing here sha.”

Steve Kalfman:

“2 years I used in dubai I was cutting my hair myself. Why you dey shavel dude room sir.”

User751686603716:

“Boss you mean business.”

Man barbs himself abroad to save money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who resides in the UK decided to save some money by cutting his own hair instead of going to a barber.

He recorded a video of his DIY haircut and posted it on TikTok, where it quickly became a viral sensation.

In the video, he was seen using a clipper to shave off his beard and the hair on his head. He carefully marked the sections he wanted to cut, hoping to avoid making too many blunders.

Source: Legit.ng