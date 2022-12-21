Actor Lateef Adedimeji seems to have responded to the criticisms that trailed his performance with gospel singer Sola Allyson

Lateef, who is a Muslim said his religion doesn’t stop him from relating with Christians or anyone, stressing that every religion preaches love

The Nollywood actor urged his fans to worship the God they believe in truth and spirit, adding that they should treat others with love

Nollywood's Lateef Adedimeji recently went viral on major social media platforms over a video of him sharing the stage with gospel singer Sola Allyson.

A clip from the video showed the moment Lateef, a Muslim, rendered Quran recitations during slow worship, an action which stirred different reactions.

In what appears to be a response to critics, Lateef said he would remain a Muslim till death adding that being one doesn’t stop him from relating with Christians.

He wrote on his Instastory:

“Every religion preaches love. Worship your God in truth and in spirit. May Allah be pleased with you. I am a Muslim and shall die a Muslim. Being a Muslim doesn't stop me from relating with Christians or anyone. Have a good conscience and treat everyone with love.”

See his post below:

Lateef Adedimeji says every religion preaches love. Credit: @lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

See some of the criticisms that trailed the video of Lateef and Sola Allyson's performance below.

onemotolani noted:

"Lol. You people are attacking Shola Allyson because she worshipped with Lateef Adedimeji, who worshipped in Arabic. The problem here is that you lot exalt religion > spirituality, and that brings separatism and elitism into the conversation."

t4haryo:

"Lateef Adedimeji should stop that thing he's doing. We Muslims do not have anything like praise and worship. I think he's part of the reasons you hear the Kafirun says yoruba Muslims are the best. Subhanallah."

