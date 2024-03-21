“The Family Is Divided” Drama As Femi Falana Withdraws From Late Mohbad’s Case, Fans React
- A video of a man saying that Femi Falana has withdrawn from seeking justice for late Mohbad has been sighted online
- In the clip, the man claimed that the lawyers had been dragged for a long time and they were tired of it
- He also alleged that the family members are divided as they have been going about granting interviews and saying different things
A man has alleged that Human Rights Activist, Femi Falana, has stepped down from seeking justice for the late Mohbad and representing his family.
In the recording, the man noted that the late singer's family had been going about granting interviews with different media houses and saying conflicting things.
The man also said that the ace lawyer's chamber had been dragged for a long time because of the way late Mohbad's family had been comporting themselves.
Man says Aloba's family is divided
In the recording, the man also claimed that Aloba's family was divided and not yet ready to be united to fight for justice.
He also alleged that the court said that it was normal for such to happen and that since Falana has a reputable name, he shouldnt withdraw from the case.
Recall that Aloba, late Mohbad's father, and his daughter-in-law, Wunmi had been on each other's necks. Aloba had claimed that Wunmi wanted to kill him.
Wunmi in turn took his father-in-law to court for defamation and slammed him with a per-action notice.
See the video here:
How fans reacted to the video
Reactions have trailed the video of man claiming Falana has withdrew from late Mohbad's case. Here are some of the comments below:
@dynamic__28:
"Falana chamber didn't withdraw from the case ooo. Falana chamber only withdraw from coroner inquest."
@bestbird44:
"He said, You wrote and I quote… ‘their interest is not on the same page’"
@cyspicy_1:
"Just do DNA make everybody rest."
@ayokunlesheu:
"Falana is trying to protect is own image Lobatan if you know you know."
@amosun_jnr:
"I support femi falana on this jare there is no common unity in that family some parts are fighting all because of mohbad properties and some parts are looking for real justice anyway may oladimeji promise (mohbad) soul rest in perfect peace Amin."
@o__maggie:
"Hmmm everybody don leave this family with their Wahala..Olorun maje n sile ya tomotomo."
@yemmy.luv2010:
"Wat I see in dis case entirely is because wunmi's family na military people, God will surely fight for Mohbad nd it over 6 months d boy never rest in peace."
@alihappiness5:
"Baba went too far jare mohbad rest in peace, when coming into the world again, choose a responsible family. May your soul rest in peace."
@ayinke647:
"The westo guy that is talking can lie for Africa."
@motdesigns42:
"How hard is a DNA to be conducted please?"
Aloba dares Wunmi to all she knows
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Aloba, the father of later singer, Mohbad had slammed her daughter in law over her outcry.
Wunmi had claimed that some people were preventing her from saying all she knew about her husband's death.
After the post, Aloba dared her to say the truth. He accused her of emotional blackmail.
