Videos from the annual Felabration in honour of the late Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti have surfaced on social media

D'banj, Qing Madi, Alao Malaika were among the music stars who graced the occasion with live performances

A video from D'banj's stage performance has, however, caused a buzz as it showed the moment he was joined on stage by a young female fan

This year's Felabration took place on Sunday, October 20, at the New African Shrine in Lagos state.

The annual event, organised by the Kuti family and led by musician Femi Kuti in honour of his father and Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, saw live and energetic performances from several Nigerian artists, including D'banj, Qing Madi, and Fuji star Alao Malaika, among others.

Young lady joins D'banj on stage. Credit: iambangalee

Source: Instagram

Amid the videos from the event that have emerged on social media, a clip from singer D'banj's stage performance has left people talking.

During D'banj's performance, a young female fan joined him on stage as she twerked for the singer.

At some point, the Koko Master paused his performance to question the young lady.

Watch video from D'banj's performance below:

Watch video as Qing Madi performs at Felabration

See video from Fuji star Alao Malaika's performance below:

What people are saying about D'banj's performance

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video as some netizens berated D'banj for dancing with a young lady old enough to be his daughter. Read the reactions below:

rizziemoore:

"Shey na because of stage performance na why u dey let pikin wey u fit born dey twerk for you like this."

olapeju_sugar0325:

"I Dey shame for the girl."

nectar_4real:

"Hope she don above 18 sha."

4mular427:

"Lol this girl Dey wear skirt go shrine."

baby.boy4real:

"Lol is this girl not too small to be rocking koko master on stage."

iamlilianjane:

"And She fit tell her parents say na church she Dey go like that o with this kind gele."

D'banj reunites with Don Jazzy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that D'banj and Don Jazzy turned up the entertainment industry with their reunion.

The Koko Master shared a short video to tease fans and netizens about his forthcoming album sequel, Entertainer.

The Entertainer album was first released in 2008 and was supported by top-charting singles like "Fall in Love", "Gbono Feli Feli", "Suddenly", and many more.

Source: Legit.ng