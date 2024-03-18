Big Brother Naija star Saskay and her new boyfriend, Chef Derin, whom she revealed to the public, are currently trending online

This all started after Chef Derin came out to cry out over the state of his DM ever since his relationship was made public

Several reports later surfaced about the chef's complicated dating history and how Saskay took someone else's man

More drama has ensued between BBNaija star Tsakute Ladi Jonah, popularly known as Saskay, and her new boyfriend, Chef Derin.

A man identified as Max resorted to X, formerly Twitter, to call out Chef Derin, Saskay's boyfriend, for reportedly ditching his friend for the reality star.

Saskay's new relationship with Chef Derin is trending. Credit: @officicialsaskay

Source: Instagram

Chef Derin made the headlines after he bragged about his relationship online and noted that "Instagram baddies" were no longer flocking to his DM, unlike before when they didn't know his relationship status.

Following that, many controversies sprang up about the chef's philandering acts.

Max, who led the bandwagon, revealed that the BBNaija star snatched his friend's boyfriend via midnight calls and leaked Chef Derin's chats complaining about his bedroom activities with the reality TV star.

In his words:

"God will punish you for what you did to me friend, how you used her, fuccked up her life and dumped her for Saskay Olorun you will never see good in your life. Look at how you've disgraced yourself, you dumped my friend for the fame now you've gotten it yet you're not satisfied."

See the posts below:

Social media users react to Saskay's love drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

layortybat:

"He even said her s3x skills was horr!ble$."

lazymom_b:

"If it’s not for the social media validation, why are they dragging Saskay too? Is she the one that cheated or dumped the girl? Or is the girl her friend?"

lawbizzchops:

"Ekaro Oni SMALLCHOPS YIN TIDE OOOO…. Have a fruitful week lovelies."

mandy__chuks:

"If you believe Saskay shouldn’t have brought this guy to public gather here."

the.eberechukwu:

"People saying keep your relationship away from SM, is it not better you learn the truth early and dodge the bullet."

vjpresh:

"Saskay doesn’t even bring any of her business to social media, why’s her partner the weapon fashioned against her?"

unwind_on_wine:

"Na woman Dey do woman sha, relationship end and you think it’s because of Saskay, he left your friend because it wasn’t working out. Men don’t leave good and peaceful relationships."

toiyoabasi1:

"Social media doesn't ruin relationship. It exposes who you have been dating. If your partner is a good man or woman, you will post them on this same social media and nothing will happen. Hiding a bad partner is like hiding your exams sheets when you're writing n0nsense."

blue_tryb:

"Saskay has always been low key, doing her thing, until she decided to mingle with Adam! Tufia!"

oga81123:

"People will believe this chat and not believe Queen’s own."

Saskay complains about being single

Legit.ng reported earlier that the ex-BBNaija housemate, Saskay, caused a buzz on social media after sharing her single status with fans.

Taking to her Snapchat profile, the young lady complained of being without a partner and noted that she was ready to find love.

According to the reality show star, single life was not for her, and she was ready to be loved.

Source: Legit.ng