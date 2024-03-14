The video of Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa linking up to have dinner after they ended their feud has been sighted online

The two who were besties before fell out and they decided to end their fight while recording how they hung out

In the clip, they were seen dancing and whining their waist as they twinned in white tops and jean trousers

Toke Makinwa, Tiwa Savage end feud , link up for dinner. Photo credit @tiwasavage/@tokemakinwa

Makinwa and Savage twin in video

In the clip, they wore matching clothes for their private dinner, white tops and jean trousers.

They also joined the Tshwala dance trend as they showed off their dance moves.

TIwa Savage and Toke Makinwa both whined their waist in the video while they were dancing.

A few years ago when the going was good for the two of them, they usually twin in designer clothes to the delight of their fans. They were also support system for each other anytime either of them had an issue with anyone.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the clip of Makinwa and Savage linking up. Here are some of the comments below:

@mrclinton001:

"My doctor vs your doctor."

@fathersgold:

"Shake what surgery give you."

@iam_chesto:

"Anything Tiwa steps on she kills it !!"

@medjere:

"Which one is who did it better again. They both danced well and that’s all that matters."

@paris_collection1:

"Tiwa own bounce more."

@folababyg:

"O ga ju."

@simonokusaga:

"Awon Association of BBL."

@cruisedaddy419:

"Different grade of yansh."

@rifiaclothing:

"Love them both."

@richkemesolo:

"Real one and fake one that's nice love it."

Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa hang out

Legit.ng had reported that Makinwa and Savage were sighted together during a trip to Ghana.

They both made funny faces as they recorded themselves on camera. Savage was dancing to Bruno Mars's song while Makinwa was mouthing the lyrics for her.

Fans took to the comment section to react as it was just a few weeks that Obama DMW was buried. Many said that Savage had moved on after mourning her lover for some weeks.

