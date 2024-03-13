A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Queen Mercy Atang is in an exciting mood as she shows off her blue attire for her introduction ceremony

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Queen Mercy Atang displayed excitement as she saw her outfit for her introduction ceremony on Wednesday, March 13.

The beautiful lady was adorned in an orange outfit as she stepped into the room that had her introduction attire.

Her blue dress was glittering and it was designed with a blue net material at its hand area. Queen hugged the mannequin that the dress was hung on. Her happiness was obvious and it captured the hearts of many on social media.

She captioned the video of her outfit on social media:

"So, it’s my introduction today and my fashion designer took it too personally. I told her something simple but perfect for a Queen. She said Queen pls can you trust me? Let me do my thing. @vspangles love it. Thank you."

Check out the video of Queen's introduction outfit below:

Netizens react to Queen's introduction attire

Several fans of the former reality star have commented on her beautiful introduction wear. Check out some of the reactions below:

@praisejohnn:

"Dem go soon post the baby placenta but we move regardless."

@vivianngoziigbedior:

"See how happy I am as if we are blood-related...Congratulations dear."

@ebonyshomeofvogue:

"E wan resemble Veekee James."

@adunbarinbeads:

"Ever smiling queen, she no get wahala. We Yorubas dey your back gidigba. Your home is blessed in Jesus' name."

@queenzully1:

"God, you do this one, particularly happy about this one. Congratulations."

@femiknows:

"Dress fit for a Queen."

@official_abbycorners:

"Queen, Nigeria is too hot yet you are adding more fire to the heat."

@suczyk:

"Queen, pepper us we are ready 4d there."

@michealjanet_mj:

"I dey your back like a rock."

@kheniyy_:

"The way I’m happy for Queen ehn una to go think say na me wan do the wedding."

@bgurls_gram:

"The joy in my heart for you eh....your marriage is blessed darling."

@glow_reeahh:

"I tap into this blessing, mine is coming soonest in Jesus' name."

@nrindioma:

"Super gorgeous."

@maurinedavekwam:

"Me I'm more excited than the bride. Joy wants to finish me ehh, thank you, Jesus."

Queen's fiancé showers cash on her

Legit.ng earlier reported that David Oyekanmi, the fiancé of BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang had showered her with money as they began their marital journey.

In a video David shared online, he described the reality star as the wife of his youth while hailing her beauty.

Queen blushed as the naira notes fell on her, and it got social media buzzing as many people praised David for loving her.

