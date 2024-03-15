Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko has made a revelation about his personal life and choices as far as marriage is concerned

He was a guest on MICON podcast where he stated his reason for getting married to his last wife, Regina Daniel, who has given him two children

He noted that he cannot marry a woman who has been touched and added that he married the actress because she is from his place

Billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko, has shared the reason he married his beautiful actress wife, Regina Daniel.

The politician was a guest on MICON podcast where he spoke about his personal life and marriage to his women. According to him, he got married to Regina Daniel because she is from his place. Nwoko also noted that he cannot marry a woman who has been touched.

Ned Nwoko speaks about his choice. Photo credit @reginadaniel

Source: Instagram

Recall that the lawyer had explained the economic sense of marrying more than a wife before. In an interview with BBC Igbo, the politician who recently won election mentioned that he married more wives because he was trying to prevent them from being promiscuous.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of Regina Daniel's husband. Here are some of the comments below:

@ivapaisly:

"Oga virgin tester and breaker. Well-done sir."

@oziomam_:

"My imagination is not good at all. Let me not type it."

@heironyii:

"How many more marry this man want to marry? How does one sit down and listen to her husband answer these kind of questions? Is he planning another untouched hunt? I have so many questions."

@sayvincent_:

"70 years old man!"

@uznjk:

"Is he for real? Old man looking for purity. Was Regina a virgin when you married her? No wonder he looks for kids."

@conniedbooklover:

"You cant marry a woman who is not a virgin… what grandpa is saying is… the younger the better… sounds like peadophile to me."

@symply_tessyy:

"Sir please what are you doing with untouched ladies sir?? Take."

@rightman_udo:

"Mtchewwwww, what is the reason for this podcast? this man still wants to marry again."

@percksss__

"Says a 79 years old grand pa, odiegwu sir."

@chi_n.a.g.o.r.o.m:

"Why you lick your mouth when the interviewer mention taste ? "

Regina Daniel, husband enjoys at wife's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Daniel and her husband were present at her co-wife, Laila's birthday bash.

The woman marked her birthday on January 29 with lovely videos which were used to paint the social media.

Daniel also captured the astonishing moment she had at the party with her man.

Many took to the comments section to react to it.

Source: Legit.ng