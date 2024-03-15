A hilarious video of two Nigerian students dressed like Adam and Eve on their school's costume day has gone viral

The duo who are both students of the University of Benin used tree leaves as clothes to mimic ancient lifestyle

Netizens who watched the funny clip shared on TikTok took to the comments section to share their opinions

The dressing style of two students from the University of Benin on their costume day has captivated netizens.

In the video shared on TikTok by @sub_sidy, the duo dressed up in ancient attire to look like Adam and Eve.

UNIBEN students mimic Adam and Eve Photo credit: @subsidy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Students go viral over funny dressing style

The two students used fresh tree leaves as their clothing with the young man covering the lower part of his body while the lady covered her chest and her lower body.

The young lady who was dressed as Eve was also sighted in the funny video eating apple.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as 2 students mimic Adam and Eve

The video sparked lots of reactions with some netizens commending them for thinking outside the box.

@omotola159 reacted:

“Abeg tell Eve make she return the apple serpent.”

Beautiful Nita said:

“They think so outside the box, I saw a video of a girl dressed like avatar for the costume day.”

Thick__Abibaby reacted:

“Buh why Eve go wear Wig happen that time?”

Yetunde reacted:

“Apple again, don't eat it oo Adam.”

Sa.rahstarr18 said:

“If them hold una nw, people go say na injustice shey this one suppose be costume to she dey chop apple.”

Rymond reacted:

“What in the name of all things sane.”

Choko Honcho said:

“Abeg catch dem ooo, nah dem cause hardship for the world.”

@daughter of Zion said:

“Which department be this Tori olorun.”

Bella's hair world reacted:

“This Adam and Eve done first mad before.”

Source: Legit.ng