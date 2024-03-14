American streamer Kai Cenat buzzed the internet with his recent and unexpected revelation about Ghana

The Youtuber who had previously spent an adventurous four days in Nigeria continued his voyage to the Gold Coast country

Kai in a visual outburst revealed that Ghana has no WIFI, which caught the Nigerians as they lashed out at the sister country with steaming hot takes

American streamer Kai Cenat has shared his recent condition from Ghana after spending an exciting four days in Nigeria.

The YouTuber alerted the attention of Nigerians when he cried out about the unavailability of WIFI in the Gold Coast country.

US streamer Kai Cenat begs for WIFI in Ghana. Credit: @kaicenat, @shankcomics

Source: Instagram

He took to Instagram to share a video of himself lamenting about not having access to any WIFI since he arrived in Ghana.

Kai Cenat who has spent a day in the sister nation after his trip to Nigeria was spotted in the comfort of his hotel room where he laid out his ordeal.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Kai Cenat’s outcry

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

iam.mosimiloluwa:

"Nigeria 1 - Ghana 0."

janstar_xo:

"The same thing that happened with Cardi B."

bola_cruz:

"Dear Femi Omo Werey, thank you for delivering this sumptuous Ghana banter to us So una no even get WiFi for Ghana?? Iku pa yin sehh walahi."

tha.cr8tor:

"How is he GHANA update us about his trip."

shotsbyabdul:

"How’s this even possible? They have steady electricity and no WiFi? Something doesn’t add."

abfr3sh:

"This guy has given Nigerians ammunition against Ghana again. Dem go soon collect dragging again. Iku pa yin."

splendour_._:

"Na you leave promised land filled with milk and honey go where we no know."

derickrose28:

"Ghana seems boring to him lol, Naija too sweet abeg."

naijabusinessfestivalconnects:

"Breeze don blow, Ghana yan*h don open. Wahala wahala ooooo."

king_cryptoworld:

"I am in Accra and there is no wifi here, how do Ghanaians survive this hot place they called a country."

Shank speaks on Kai Cenat coming to Nigeria

Nigerian comedian Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, popularly known as Shank, has eventually opened up about inviting his American colleague to the country.

This sprang up after the amazing nightlife adventure Afrobeats star Davido had with the US streamer.

Recall that Kai Cenat had a culturally rich reception courtesy of the social media comedian immediately after he landed in the country.

Source: Legit.ng