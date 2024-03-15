Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Muhammed Gilmore, has caused a stir on social media with one of his latest videos

The comedian recreated the music video to Wizkid’s breakout song, Holla At Your Boy, and fans were excited by the outcome

Several netizens reacted to the similarities between Wizkid’s original video and Gilmore’s skit

Popular Nigerian singer Wizkid’s breakout song, Holla At Your Boy, recently served as content material for skitmaker Gilmore.

The young comedian remade the music video which took over the entertainment scene during its time, and shared his version on social media.

Video as Gilmore recreates Wizkid's Holla At Your Boy. Photos: @gilmooree

Gilmore with the help of other content creators acted out the opening scene in Wizkid’s original video showing Banky W dropping the singer off at school.

They later proceeded to show Gilmore sitting beside a pretty lady and showing interest in her just like Wizkid did in the original clip.

The skitmaker went as far as getting merchandise with the words ‘Holla At Your Boy’ written on it and bicycles to ride around the school with just like Star Boy did.

Gilmore accompanied the video with a caption where he explained how much Wizkid’s music video impacted the youngsters during his time.

He wrote in part:

“It’s safe to say this song was the beginning of Wizkid’s big influence on we the GEN-Z and the birth of a New Era in Nigeria’s Entertainment.

From every kid wanting to be a cool kid to kids Jerrking to wanting your Mum to get you Supras to everyone rocking Snapback to carrot jeans, AMA KIP KIP, and many more influences he had on this Generation.”

See the clip below:

Reactions as Gilmore recreates Wizkid’s video

Gilmore’s recreation of Wizkid’s Holla At Your Boy video soon became a trending topic on social media with top stars expressing their admiration for it including Don Jazzy who dropped a sticker showing his approval. Read some of the comments from netizens below:

crazeclown:

“ I dey wait to see AMA Kip Kip shirt.”

Mcnunreal:

“Wizkid influenced a whole generation! Goated for real.”

Deekay_is_my_name:

“…. So much memories…… no lies tho in the caption..Supras and skinnys.”

ogmaro__:

“This creativity is on another level wow!.”

olu_chaze:

“Too Iconic!! ”

Gilmore graduates from Unilag

Meanwhile Legit.ng earlier reported that Muhammed Gilmore is now a graduate, to the joy of his many fans on social media.

On January 24, 2024, the content creator took to his official Instagram page to announce that he had bagged a degree in Chemistry from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Gilmore shared a series of photos of him wearing his graduation gown and hat with a big smile on his face. On his sash, it was written that he was part of the graduating class of 2022.

