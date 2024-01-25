Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Muhammed Gilmore, has now graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG)

The content creator graduated with a Bachelor of Sciences degree in Chemistry from the institution and he shared the great news online

A number of Gilmore’s fans and celebrity colleagues joined him in celebrating his achievement

Popular Nigerian skitmaker Muhammed Gilmore is now a graduate to the joy of his many fans on social media.

On January 24, 2024, the content creator took to his official Instagram page to announce that he had bagged a degree in Chemistry from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Nigerians celebrate as skitmaker Gilmore graduates from Unilag. Photos: @gilmooree

Gilmore shared a series of photos of himself wearing his graduation gown and hat with a big smile on his face. On his sash, it was written that the skitmaker was part of the graduating class of 2022.

The comedian accompanied his photos with a simple caption where he gave thanks to God for graduating and also bragging about his degree. He wrote:

“B.S.C CHEMISTRY GLORY BE TO ALLAH ❤️”

See the snaps below:

Congratulations pour in for Gilmore as he graduates with Chemistry degree from Unilag

The news of Gilmore’s academic success soon spread on social media, and it was met with heartwarming reactions from his many fans. A number of them wondered how he could make consistent and relatable content despite studying such a tough course at the university.

Read some of their congratulatory messages below:

bolbelle:

“Chemistry??? Nahh, this guy is a genius!!!! I hope he graduated with a first class degree (I swear, he deserves it) because Unilag is too stingy with giving students first class .”

askia_zamahni:

“How were you studying chemistry and still made skits to make me happy??? Wow he's a genius .”

nansbaeby:

“Person study chemistry graduate keh, abeg clap for him .”

tcm_cholo:

“Professor ogunmepon and dr alamu will be soo proud .”

chisom_od:

“You dey study chemistry ( very hard course ) still get time for skit? Wow, congratulations still .”

D_chava__:

“Class of 2022 graduates in 2024, tough.”

buky_shadess:

“Wow Chemistry and he still pulled up content back to back. Proud of youu.”

juga__xo:

“Congratulations big guy! You’ve actually given me some real good laughs! You’re different! Pls don’t change! You’re d childhood diary alot of us never kept!”

vincii____:

“My bro, They told me it’s a first class degree thing Yunno . Someone help me find you.”

joshkid__:

“Oshuporu congrats.”

