BBNaija's former housemate, Tolani Baj, and Moet Abebe have redacted to the controversy trailing Queen Atang after she announced her engagement

Queen Mercy Atang had announced her engagement and her baby daddy also unveiled himself at the same time while taking Queen to court over custody of their daughter

The two who were hosts of the Bahd and Boujee podcast said that Lord Lamba fumbled for coming out to claim Queen's daughter after she announced her engagement

BBNaija'a Tolani Shobajo, aka, Tolani Baj and Moet Abebe have reacted to Lord Lamba's move after his baby mama Queen Atang announced her engagement.

Legit.ng had reported that Queen Atang had unveiled her lover who gave her a diamond ring. Many expected to see the father of her daughter but were shocked when they saw her lover's face.

Reacting to the way Lord Lamba, Queen Atang's baby daddy took the news of the engagement, DJ Tolani Baj and Abebe who were hosts of the Bahd and Boujee podcast noted that the skit maker misbehaved.

Tolani Baj and Moet Abebe react to Queen Atang saga. Photo credit @lordlabmba/@queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

Tolani Baj and Abebe rock gele

The two hosts dressed as if they were going for a party as they rocked their auto gele to the podcast.

They noted that some men just don't want ladies to move on. They don't want their lady and they don't want any other person to have her.

They added that such men are not happy with the lady they jilted and they don't want any other man to be happy with her.

Recall that Lord Lamba dragged the Queen to court over the custody of their daughter. According to the court papers sighted online, the skit maker wants to take custody of their daughter and keep her in the care of his mother.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to what Tolani Baj and Abebe said about Queen and Lord Lamba. Here are some of the comments below:

@gozirim_nwa:

"Have you people seen the way her in laws love and adore her?? Na that kind treatment I dey find the way they’re snubbing all the rubbish people are spilling, pressing necks and defending her is so beautiful mehn. Love it for her and I claim it for all of us singles. We will marry into families that will love us and treat us right.. Amen."

@kelvin_kertz:

"Almost every lady is happy for Queen until their brother wants to marry a single mom."

@khomfi1:

@theofficialdrlove_:

"To whom it may concern, judging single mothers, some of them are good faithful women who fell into the hands of the wrong men."

@call.me.kuskus:

"There's something about Queen, you just can't but love her."

@amyxious_bubz:

"Congratulations to Queen, she found her own King."

@nechesblog2:

"I'm so happy for Queen. She deserve happiness."

@emeka_:

"Leave their marriage joor. She has found joy again and it shall last forever in Jesus’ name."

@salespsychologist:

"Without being biased. This topic will change when the guy in question is their brother."

@bucandy91:

"It's their auto gele for me."

@shazzybridals_costumes:

"Queen is single mum, what of the guy Lamba, is he not a single father abeg, single mum no go marry but single father can have a second chance."

@rosythrone:

"I’m genuinely happy for her, being a single mum is not a death sentence. She’s found happiness and it’ll be forever."

