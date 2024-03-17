“Rice Wan Put Me for Trouble”: Young Lady Shares Location Where She Got Food Freely, Friends React
- A Nigerian lady shared with her colleagues a story about a location distributing food to those observing the Ramadan fast
- She found amusement in her Christian colleagues’ keen interest, as they promptly expressed a desire to check out the spot
- Clip showed them embracing Islamic prayer practices and donning hijabs, clearly eager to partake in the meal
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Big_Nimss said:
“The day I did dis thing ehn u disgraced myself o cos na wen others stand I Dey bow SOmo! Shame catch me ,rice wan put me for trouble.”
Alimat Abidemi:
“God abeg.”
Rachy the drama doll responded:
“Na really God abeg just because of beans, rice and garri.”
More nike:
“This really cracked me up.”
Rachy the drama doll:
“My dear same here is the way she bow down for me.”
Moheedah2222:
“My dear no be small thing.”
Source: Legit.ng