A Nigerian lady had previously informed her co-workers about a location where meals were distributed to those observing the Ramadan fast.

The woman found it amusing when her Christian colleagues immediately showed interest and expressed their desire to visit the location as shared by @dramadoll12.

Her friends wanted to get theirs too. Photo credit: @dramadoll12/TikTok

In the footage, they were observed learning Islamic prayers and donning a hijab, leaving no room for doubt that they were eager to partake in the food.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Big_Nimss said:

“The day I did dis thing ehn u disgraced myself o cos na wen others stand I Dey bow SOmo! Shame catch me ,rice wan put me for trouble.”

Alimat Abidemi:

“God abeg.”

Rachy the drama doll responded:

“Na really God abeg just because of beans, rice and garri.”

More nike:

“This really cracked me up.”

Rachy the drama doll:

“My dear same here is the way she bow down for me.”

Moheedah2222:

“My dear no be small thing.”

