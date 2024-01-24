Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe’s husband Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti, has turned a new age to the joy of fans

To mark the special occasion, the movie star took to her Instagram page to shower accolades on her husband

Mercy Aigbe’s romantic birthday post to Adekaz left many of her fans gushing as they joined in the celebration

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe has taken to social media to celebrate her husband Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti’s birthday.

Adekaz turned a new age on January 24, 2024, and his second wife, Mercy Aigbe, marked it in a special way. However, his first wife, Funsho, did not appear to acknowledge the celebration on social media.

Fans gush as Mercy Aigbe marks husband Adekaz's birthday. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

On her official Instagram page, Mercy Aigbe shared a video of her romantic moment with her man as onlookers watched and cheered them on. The couple embraced each other as they kissed.

Not stopping there, the actress took to the caption of the video to pen down a sweet message to Adekaz as she thanked him for being supportive. The love-struck movie star described Adekaz as her soulmate and her bestie among other things.

She wrote:

“Happy birthday to the absolute love of my life, my forever bestie, my favorite human, my soulmate, my partner in everything .”

Also in the post's caption, the Nollywood actress noted that Adekaz made her life special as she called him her strength and anchor while professing her love to him.

In her words:

“You make life so special and your companionship means the world to me… You are my strength, my anchor and I love you with all my heart! … i appreciate so many things about you babe, your calmness, your character, your integrity, your sense of humor and how fun you are

I am so blessed to be doing life you!……. Cheers to many more fulfilling years of us together ! Breaking boundaries , making good money and traveling the world.”

See her romantic video below:

See another birthday post Mercy Aigbe dedicated to her husband below:

Fans join Mercy Aigbe to celebrate husband Adekaz’s birthday

Mercy Aigbe’s birthday posts dedicated to her husband Adekaz were met with a series of comments from their loved ones and well-wishers. Read some of them below:

ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel:

“Hbd to the Apple of your eyes sis.”

faithiawilliams:

“Happy birthday daddy wa.”

lapearlnyc:

“Whatever you do in life, just find true love. Thank you Allah for this love. May it be forever. Amen.”

rentadress_nostress:

“Happy birthday Alhaji. May God honour you greatly.”

kemiafolabiadesipe:

“Happy birthday to a good man LLNP.”

xx_ifeoluwakiitan:

“Our daddy❤️ happy birthday and thank you for doing life with this amazing soul of ours❤️.”

lam_patience:

“Blessings birthday always my in-law almighty God bless ur new age in good health and happiness always.”

sedatersaviour:

“Happy birthday to the love of my big sisters life @kazimadeoti may God bless all that concerns you sir amen @realmercyaigbe king life and prosperity I wish for both of you.”

_harry_tv:

“Wow, happy birthday daddy, may God be with you always ❤ Thanks for always being there for my mummy @realmercyaigbe God bless you sir ❤ More God's blessings, Grace and Life.”

Old video of Mercy Aigbe's husband praising his 1st wife Funsho surfaces

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim' Adekaz' Adeoti, trended on social media after an old video of him resurfaced.

In the clip, Adekaz was seen praising his first wife and mother of his four kids, Funsho, in the presence of others.

According to reports, the video was recorded in January 2021 when Funsho and Adekaz did their housewarming and prayer party.

Source: Legit.ng