Charly Boy has reacted to a report alleging the end of Nigeria's richest woman Folorunsho Alakija's marriage

The media personality shared another report claiming the businesswoman has received over 10000 marriage proposals after news of her marital crisis leaked

Charly Boy's post on Instagram had many of his followers sharing different opinions

Popular media personality and activist Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, has caused a buzz online after sharing a report on the number of marriage proposals Nigeria's richest woman, Folorunsho Alakija, has received.

Alakija was recently in the news after rumours went viral that her marriage of over 30 years had suffered a crisis.

Charly Boy reacts to Folorunsho Alakija's marital crisis. Credit: @areafada @folorushoalakija

Source: Instagram

The report claimed the Nigerian richest woman's husband, Modupe, had moved out of their residence in the highbrow area of Ikoyi, Lagos.

Charly Boy reacts to Alakija's marital crisis

The media personality claimed over 10000 marriage proposals were submitted within 24 hours after the news of Alakija's marital crisis leaked online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Charly Boy said it was the next man's turn to live a fancy lifestyle with the businesswoman.

Sharing a picture of the Alakijas, Charly Boy wrote:

"Folorunsho Alakija Reportedly Received Over 10000 Marriage Proposals Within 24hrs After News Of Her Separation With Husband Leaks.. Before nko, na only her wan chop the money? Alpha men wey stand Well, it’s ur turn to Flex."

Reactions to Charly Boy's post about Alakija

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; read them below:

perfume_haven_by_patra:

"Wait are they that rich? Cus I nor understand."

affordableluxetv:

"So people do separate in their old age. I thought grandma and grandpa should be like beans and rice by now. Oga ohh, money people."

simeonuche:

"The fruit do reach everybody , The question is are you healthy enough when E reach you turn to chop??"

bossmandagodmc:

"The 10000 na the one we hear. That woman fit get prospective guys wey no dey this list. We only talk about what we don't want, but the one we want hmmm. Men passa."

chuks22_mike:

"Sh go still marry again? Abi she wan remain single and serve the Lord."

VDM calls out Charly Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman called out Charly Boy over a post he made about a planned protest.

Charly Boy, who recounted how he scammed banks in the past, posted that Obidents should not be part of the protest that would take place in Nigeria.

In a clapback, Verydarkman stated Charly Boy was disobedient to his parents, who disowned him when he was young.

Source: Legit.ng