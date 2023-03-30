Dangote Leads Forbes' List of 28 Black Billionaires in the World, Alakija Falls Off, Oprah Winfrey in

Dangote leads list of 28 black billionaires in the world, Alakija missing

Nigeria and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has remained the wealthiest black man in the world

The latest list contains three Nigerians and one woman and is dominated mainly by Africans.

However, Nigeria's Lola Alakija is conspicuously missing from the list, as Oprah Winfrey has her hat on.

Johann Rupert, Oprah Winfrey, and Aliko Dangote Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

List dominated by Africans

There is a vast wealth between the rich black and whites which has remained over the years, despite the fight against racial inequality.

The number of black billionaires in the world remains abysmally low.

Surprisingly, according to Forbes, the list of black billionaires is dominated by Africans led by Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote who has kept a firm grip on wealth for the past 12 years.

The only female billionaire in Nigeria, Lola Alakija, appears to have disappeared from the list of top black billionaires as America's talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, remains one of the world's richest black women.

Aliko Dangote- $13.5 billion

The business mogul is the wealthiest man in Africa and the richest black man in the world.

Aliko Dangote owns the Dangote conglomerate, spanning several sectors of the African economy, including refinery, cement production, infrastructure, and diversified businesses.

His refinery project will be commissioned in 2023 and produce about 65,000 barrels of refined petrol to feed Nigeria and Africa.

Johann Rupert- $10.7 billion

Johann Rupert, a South African billionaire businessman and the owner of luxury goods firm Richemont, Africa's second richest man.

The son of the founder of Richemont, Johann inherited a vast wealth which included the Rembrandt Group.

He led the Group to become a leading player in luxury goods with portfolios in some of the world's most renowned brands.

Robert F. Smith-$8 billion

The American billionaire and investor was born in Colorado in 1962 and is the founder and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, a private firm specialising in investing in software firms.

After graduating from Columbia Business School, he founded Vista Equity in 2000 and worked in companies such as Goldman Sachs and Craft General Foods.

Abdulsamad Rabiu- $7.6 billion

The Nigerian business mogul is Dangote's closest rival in Nigeria, with a vested interest in cement, Sugar, and food.

He is the Chairman of the BUA Group, a conglomerate operating in Africa's real and commodities market.

He founded the BUA group in 1988 as a trading company and has since branched into other segments of the African economy.

Nassef Sawiris- $7.3 billion

The Egyptian billionaire business mogul owns Orascom Construction, an engineering firm in the Middle East and Africa. He is the owner of Lafarge Holcim, a multinational building materials firm.

Orascom Construction has grown under his leadership as Africa's largest construction firm, operating in over 25 countries.

Mike Adenuga- $6.3 billion

The billionaire telecoms and oil mogul founded one of Nigeria's leading telecommunications companies. He owns Conoil, a Nigerian oil exploration company.

Issad Rebrab- $4.6 billion

The Algerian businessman founded Cevital, an Algerian conglomerate interested in food processing, retail, real estate, and automotive industries.

He founded Cevital in 1998 and has since become of the largest private employers of labour in Algeria.

Patrice Motsepe- $3.2 billion

The South African is a mining magnate and the Chairman of Africa Rainbow minerals, a mining firm operating in South Africa and other African countries.

Morsepe also owns African Rainbow Capital, a private equity investment firm.

He is one of South Africa's wealthiest men with a net worth of about $3.2 billion, Forbes estimates say.

Mohamed Mansour- $3.6 billion

The Egyptian billionaire businessman founded Mansour Group, a conglomerate invested in the automotive, consumer goods, real estate, and industrial sectors.

Oprah Winfrey-$2.8 billion

Oprah Winfrey is the only black woman on the world's list of richest black people.

The talk show queen ran The Oprah Winfrey Show for 25 years. It became one of the top-rated television talk shows in the US, earning Winfrey a house name.

The media mogul owns Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) and O magazine.

