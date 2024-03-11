Popular Nigerian singer Rema recently had the honour of meeting the crown prince of Benin kingdom, Prince Ezelekhae Ewuare

Rema was spotted bowing down several times to greet the royalty as he walked towards him in the trending video

The music star’s display of respect for culture despite his fame drew a series of reactions on social media

Top Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor aka Rema recently met with the crown prince of Benin kingdom, Prince Ezelekhae Ewuare.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the impressive moment Rema met with the heir to the Benin throne was captured on camera.

Video of Rema's meeting with Benin crown prince trends. Photos: @heisrema, @heisremanewss

Source: Instagram

In the short clip, the Calm Down crooner was seen walking into the room where the prince was and bowing right from the entrance before finally getting to him.

The 23-year-old singer bowed about three times while walking towards Prince Ewuare. The Benin kingdom heir soon stretched out his hand to shake Rema and the youngster remained in his bowing position as he reciprocated the act.

After the exchanged greetings, Rema then went on to acknowledge the other people in the room and also showed them respect by bowing while shaking their hands.

See the impressive video below:

Reactions as Rema meets Benin crown prince Ezelekhea Ewuare

The video of Rema’s interaction with the Benin kingdom crown prince was met with a series of reactions from netizens. Many of them were impressed to see the award winning singer respecting the traditions of his people.

Read some of their comments below:

Chichi1beke:

“Rema’s politeness needs to be studied .”

Je_ssy_cah_:

“Home training wan wound Rema❤️”

Skyvicky_:

“Rema is so humble .”

_.believer8:

“Rema is my fave because he can sing and he has good qualities…omo humility really pays. Meanwhile ‘make humility no go turn me màlúù’.”

_.yehoshuah._:

“See as baba dey bow for hin elders .”

preye.xx:

“He’s so respectful.”

