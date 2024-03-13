Singer Crayon is happy that his colleague, Rema, has bought two brand new whips for himself which are worth millions of naira

He made a post to congratulate him and said that he bought the two cars without breaking a sweat

Crayon also took a swipe at those who might be competing and comparing Rema to other artists as he said that he pities them

Nigerian singer, Charles Chukwu, aka, Crayon has congratulated his record label mate, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema after he unveiled his two new rides.

Legit.ng had reported that Rema had bought a Lamborghini Urus and G-Wagon at the same time and the pictures of the whips surfaced on social media.

Taking to the social network app to greet Rema, Crayon said that Rema bought the two cars without breaking a sweat. He hailed him for the great feat.

Crayon congrats Rema on his new whip. Photo credit @crayonthis/@heisrema

Source: Instagram

Crayon slams Rema's competitors

Taking a swipe at those who might be competing with the music act who once boasted about his talent, Crayon said he pities people who are trying to outshine him.

Singer Crayon ended his post with some laughing emoji.

This came after social media users started comparing Davido and Rema after they unveiled their new whips.

Davido had bought a new Rolls Royce while Rema bought a Lamborghini.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Crayon's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Crayon about Rema' cars. Here are some of the comments below:

@thapharkey:

"When you celebrate others win your own will definitely be waiting for you."

@iam_alhajisimple_exchange:

"Who dey follow am do competition now, congratulate person am move on."

@biggeneral405:

"Nobody is competing all men must win congratulations."

@iam_sterling44:

"This crayon no just get sense at all. Who Dey compete with Rema now? You no fit congratulate person & move?!"

@dj_abwizzy:

"Even Asake hold better money for acc, you think say 02 ticket sales nah beans. Imagine 40 euro time 20,000 people that's 800,000 euros now that's almost 1 billon naira if converted. Money dey shows sometimes I dey laugh people make dey compare Burna and Davido."

@julietmadukwe:

"Low key na u dey compete with am."

@culture__oganigwe:

"Nobody dey compete with am…Except maybe na u still dey lowkey compete with am."

@_wisdom_skyler:

"Bag of money dy my outside Mk i collect am?"

@billy_savagex:

"No one is competing all man must win easy or hard ways and all man go kpai."

@icydeal111:

"On top his calm down money? Lol everybody can compete with anybody".

Crayon shows off interior of new whip

Legit.ng had reported that Crayon had bought a new whip worth N150 million.

After flaunting the Mercedes Benz on social media, he thanked God for his mercy over his music career.

He later shared videos and pictures of how his new ride looked. The interiors of the car and boot were all shown to his fans.

