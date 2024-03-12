Rema was recently spotted in a viral video showing his football skills barely hours after his meeting with the crown prince of Benin

In the viral video, the Mavin youngster failed to impress as he was unable to score an open net goal

The video has since hilarious reactions from netizens as some netizens claimed Rema was proof that Benin boys lacked football skills

Nigerian international act Divine Ikubor better known as Rema, has left many talking on social media over a trending video of him showing his football skills.

Barely hours after, Rema warmed hearts with his display of respect during a meeting with the crown prince of Benin kingdom, Prince Ezelekhae Ewuare, and the Calm Down crooner was spotted on a mini-football pitch.

Fans react to video of Rema playing football.

Source: Instagram

Rema failed to impress

In the viral video, Rema was spotted with people excited to watch him kick a football.

After taking a few seconds to prepare, the singer struggled to score an open net as he played the ball far away from the goalpost.

Watch the video of Rema on a football pitch below:

Netizens react as Rema struggles to score

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below

TheGirlBekee

"No way bro missed an open net."

etzsylva:

"I sabi ball pass am but he sabi ball pass me."

arike_adey:

"Make he just stick to music abeg."

thisisdinaaaaaa:

"First short guy i know that can't ball."

IdigohCM:

"Shows that Benin people don’t know how to play football?"

Dobi_Dave:

"Em think say dumebi stand there."

BitrusIsaac6:

"Good as e just stick to music."

Damiar0s:

"I know say God no dey do ojoro…. What a horrendous penalty."

realestoss:

"na only petite girls he sabi shoot shot at."

Ola350_:

"Nah to dey collect bra for stage him sabi."

reallest_gee:

"Upon all the demo."

